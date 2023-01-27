Winter Fun
Schumacher Farm County Park will offer a number of different activities for families during the Winter on the Farm day. 

 Roberta Baumann

With long stretches of dreary gray skies, beating the January doldrums can be challenge. But this weekend, cultural and outdoor activities offer community members a chance to get out for new experiences.

Friday, Jan. 27, you can explore Chinese traditions associated with the Lunar New Year. From 4:30-7 p.m., Waunakee High School Chinese teacher Ziuping Zhu and Chinese students will ring in the Year of the Rabbit with games, a dumpling making presentation, music and poetry recited by the students and a Kung Fu and Lio dance by the Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association.