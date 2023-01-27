With long stretches of dreary gray skies, beating the January doldrums can be challenge. But this weekend, cultural and outdoor activities offer community members a chance to get out for new experiences.
Friday, Jan. 27, you can explore Chinese traditions associated with the Lunar New Year. From 4:30-7 p.m., Waunakee High School Chinese teacher Ziuping Zhu and Chinese students will ring in the Year of the Rabbit with games, a dumpling making presentation, music and poetry recited by the students and a Kung Fu and Lio dance by the Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association.
Sunday, Jan. 29, start out with breakfast while supporting the community. The Knights of Columbus Council 6371 of Waunakee will host a pancake breakfast at St. John’s School, 114 E. Third St from 8 a.m.-noon. The dine-in or carry-out breakfast will feature pancakes, scrambled eggs, hash brown patties, sausage links, sliced ham, juice, coffee and milk. The breakfast kicks off Catholic Schools Week at Saint John’s and will be followed by an open house.
Then head out to Schumacher Farm park for winter-themed activities. Winter on the Farm begins at 1 p.m. Sunday at the park just east of Waunakee on Hwy. 19. It will feature activities such as a scavenger hunt, animal tracking clues, and snowshoeing with equipment provided by the Waunakee Village Center.