Waunakee weekend: 3 things to do
Roberta Baumann
Feb 2, 2023

The Wisconsin Singers will perform Friday night at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center.

If you've got a bit of cabin fever after the bone-chilling stretch of weather, you can head out for fun close to home. Waunakee has some fun events to entertain.Start with musical and dance on Friday.

1- See the Singers! The Wisconsin Singers will perform at the Waunakee Performing Arts Center starting at 7 p.m. Feb. 3. They bring song and dance and a variety of genres.

2- Meet some neighbors! The Waunakee Public Library will host its first Saturday Social at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 4. Yes, they have coffee, too. And tea and donuts.

3- Get rolling -- rollerskating, that is. The Knights of Columbus will host rollerskating at St. John's School from 1-3 p.m. with skate rentals and concessions available.