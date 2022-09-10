Kristin Marshall Graves
Kristin Marshall Graves shows some of the handbags and purses she's designed and sewed.

 Roberta Baumann

Perhaps the one plus of the COVID-19 pandemic was the ample time it gave some people to pursue new hobbies and passions.

One person was Kristin Marshall Graves who discovered a passion for designing and sewing purses and handbags in May of 2020.