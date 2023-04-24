A capacity crowd inside Theater 8 at Madison’s Flix Theaters clapped, cheered and laughed during a Saturday, April 22, premiere for “Ghosted,” an Apple TV+ production which debuted April 21 that features Waunakee’s Mike Moh as a villain.
Moh held a screening at Flix to include friends, family and people he knows through Moh’s Martial Arts so they could share his performance as Wagner, an assassin who works for bad guy Adrien Brody in the film.
“One of the hardest things about this job was keeping a straight face because of the way [Brody] was improvising,” Moh said in an interview after the screening.
Moh’s bad guy performance included fight scenes with Evans and de Armas in addition to a huge scene at the end of the film.
Shot in Atlanta (viewers may notice the Marriott Atlanta Downtown doubling for a Washington, D.C. hotspot) in 2021, “Ghosted” and Moh’s role in it began when Moh was making the Oscar rounds for his previous film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which was directed by Quentin Tarantino. He portrayed Bruce Lee in the film for about six minutes and had two months to prepare to perfect Lee’s unique dialect.
Moh met Dexter Fletcher, who had directed the Elton John musical biopic “Rocket Man,” during the Oscar rounds for the Tarantino film. Fletcher pledged never to direct another musical and promised if he directed Moh that he would never play Bruce Lee. “I said ‘Deal — let’s do something else’,” Moh recalled telling Fletcher.
Then in 2021, while vacationing in Punta Cana with his family, Moh received a call asking him to read a script and react to it within 30 minutes.
“And I think I said, 'I don't care. I like it.' So I read it on the beach -- I might have had a daiquiri or something -- and I said ‘This is amazing!' And 30 minutes later, I was on a Zoom call with [Ghosted director] Dexter Fletcher. Wow, we meet again, and he says ‘I think this role is perfect for you. He's an assassin spy and he's German -- he's perfect for you,’” Moh recalled, getting some laughter from the audience.
“He offered me the part right then and there, which is unusual for an actor to get a direct offer. I never thought I'd get to that point where I could skip the audition process and my work from prior [films] allowed me to get that. So that's the story about how we got the movie,” Moh said, to the applause from the audience.
But he had only three weeks to prepare for the role, and thought because the character was German that he ought to rehearse speaking with a German accent.
“And then two weeks in, my wife was like, 'You know, I don't think the German accent is working.' I said, 'I KNOW it's not working.' She says, 'you should call Dexter to see what he thinks.' So I called him and said, 'hey, you know, it's going great. It's really going great. I just was wondering maybe, because he's German and European in certain sensibilities and his style, and his his mannerism.' He's like, 'Yeah, just use your regular voice. That's why we hired you.' I say, 'so I've been doing this for nothing?’” Moh said, getting some laughter.
Moh said the film was the second one he’s shot during COVID-19. “We had COVID protocols we were doing. You know, when you're not seeing us on screen we're all in masks,” Moh said.
The film also includes Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie — two actors who played Evans sidekicks in Marvel movies — with cameos along with another special surprise Marvel movie actor cameo near the end of the film.
Also near the end of the film, Moh and Evans have an intense fight scene. Did Moh have any input in choreographing that scene?
“Yeah, basically, they had a top notch stunt team and action choreographers and they kind of catered it towards my skills,” Moh said. “So I kind of gave them some ideas of what I like to do and they've seen my stuff from the previous films I've done. It's pretty seamless.”
Balance takes teamwork
How does Moh balance his Hollywood career with Moh’s Martial Arts?
“I would not be able to do Hollywood things without my team,” Moh said. “I have a team of great instructors, a team of great managers that we work together and this has been a process for over 10 years that we've had the school so at the beginning, it would be a little harder for me to go away, but now I trust them completely. And then of course, my wife's got the house and the kids all handled. She's part of the team too.”
Moh’s opinion of the Skydance production was the same as most of those attending the screening judging by the applause the movie received at the end.
“I'm always very happy whenever I get to work in a big production like this,” Moh said. “And you know, having this premiere here is a really important thing for me to share with our community at Moh's Martial Arts, and it's something that I hope to be able to keep doing so be it as I keep getting jobs in the industry.”
When it came to finding out about what his next role could be, Moh was as slippery as his “Ghosted” character, Wagner, however.
“I have a couple of things in the works but until the contracts are signed — there have been so many things that have been circling,” Moh said. “As an actor, you just kind of have to live and ride each wave as it comes because you never know when the next thing is coming.”
“Ghosted” is currently available to stream on Apple TV+, which is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens.