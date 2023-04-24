A capacity crowd inside Theater 8 at Madison’s Flix Theaters clapped, cheered and laughed during a Saturday, April 22, premiere for “Ghosted,” an Apple TV+ production which debuted April 21 that features Waunakee’s Mike Moh as a villain.

Moh held a screening at Flix to include friends, family and people he knows through Moh’s Martial Arts so they could share his performance as Wagner, an assassin who works for bad guy Adrien Brody in the film.

