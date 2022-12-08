Members of the Waunakee Community Band perform in the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center. The Holiday Concert Choir will sing in this Sunday's concert and audience members will be invited to join in on some songs.
Tis' the season for giving and receiving, and the Waunakee community has opportunities for both. Two events this week offer a chance purchase gifts while supporting nonprofits.
On Saturday,Dec. 10, start the day off at Crossroads United Methodist Church's annual Cookiewalk from 8-11 a.m. Cookies and candy will sold by the pound plus crafts will be for sale, with the proceeds going to missions. Masks are required (and provided) for self-service.
Later in the day, head to the Waunakee Public Library's silent auction and bids on gift baskets and book sets for kids of all ages until 3 p.m. There is also an opportunity for young readers to put their name in for two raffle drawings at no cost. Bid early and then keep an eye on your bids! All proceeds will benefit the library.
On Sunday, Dec. 11, enjoy holiday music at the Waunakee Community Band concert at 2 p.m. in the High School Performing Arts Center, and sing along to some songs, too. The program, with tunes old and new, will feature the Holiday Choir under the direction of Kathy Bartling. An appearance of the “Man in Red” is expected.