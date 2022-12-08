Waunakee Community Band Concert
Members of the Waunakee Community Band perform in the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center. The Holiday Concert Choir will sing in this Sunday's concert and audience members will be invited to join in on some songs. 

 File photo

Tis' the season for giving and receiving, and the Waunakee community has opportunities for both. Two events this week offer a chance purchase gifts while supporting nonprofits.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, start the day off at Crossroads United Methodist Church's annual Cookiewalk from 8-11 a.m. Cookies and candy will sold by the pound plus crafts will be for sale, with the proceeds going to missions. Masks are required (and provided) for self-service. 