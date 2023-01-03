Westport Prairie-inspired poems help connect people to nature

Natural places can inspire awe and serve as a muse for creative expression. And that creative expression, whether through poetry, music or visual arts – can also connect people with nature.
One of those natural places, the Westport Prairie, is among several celebrated with poetry for an anthology as part of a Writing the Lane project, aimed at helping land trusts showcase the significance of their conservation work.
Groundswell Conservancy, a land trust that protects natural areas from development, participated in the Writing the Land project this year for the first time. The project, in its second year, produces a collection of poems from around the United States inspired by conservation areas.
Groundswell partners with local governments and landowners to establish conservancies and protected areas such as Cherokee Marsh, the Bolz Conservancy and most recently, the 105-acre property adjacent to the Westport Town Hall purchased from Bagels Forever.
Liz Pelton, Groundswell’s development and outreach coordinator, said the Writing the Land project pairs land trusts with poets who then visit the areas.
Lisa Marie Brimmer of Lodi was chosen to write about Westport Prairie, and Angie Trudell Vasquez, City of Madison Poet Laureate, for Patrick Marsh in Sun Prairie.
“It was important for us to work with poets of color. We wanted to give a voice to historically underrepresented people,” Pelton said.
Groundswell chose the two public conservation areas for several reasons.
“They’re beloved by local hikers and birders. We wanted to pick special places that people knew and loved,” Pelton said, adding the two sites are among Groundswell’s most populated and accessible.
Both are open for hiking, birdwatching, snowshoeing and other passive recreation activities.
Westport Prairie, 227 acres located east of Waunakee on Bong Road, contains a drumlin that today is a remnant prairie, never tilled.
“The drumlin was part of the Empire Prairie which is a beautifully, biologically rich environment,” Pelton said.
Before settlers arrived to the area and established farms, the prairie blanketed Dane and southern Columbia counties with a tapestry of grasses and flowers.
“Now it’s one of the rare landscapes,” Peloton said, adding the land’s ecology is featured in Brimmer‘s poems.
THE POET
Brimmer, a Minneapolis freelance writer and mentor to other creative writers at Minnesota State Colleges, said growing up in the City of Lodi gave her an appreciation for nature.
“Splashing in the creek, exploring patches of remnants, or my uncle’s farm were all part of life,” said the 2004 Lodi High School graduate.
The three poems, “Field Notes in Westport,” “ode to the bur oak” and “I need places to go”, were inspired by Brimmer's visits, which fostered an appreciation of Groundswell’s efforts and the landscape’s natural beauty, the poet said.
Learning about the history of the Empire Prairie also guided the works.
“In Westport Prairie, you can see how we changed the land, and the land is changing us back. The tobacco shed becomes an archive or store of memory and possibility,” Brimmer added.
The following is an excerpt from “I need places to go” which features that shed:
it could be any old tobacco shed or any year,
The same: taken. Another spear thrust, leaf cut,
stalk split.
Asked what themes are interwoven in the poems, Brimmer cited grief and loss, particularly between the pandemic and uprisings in Minneapolis and the world.
“I found prairies to be a place of peace and possibilities. I think that's what the poems want to find: Lessons of resilience from the bur oak, the impossibility of memory in ‘Field Notes’ and the pain and loss in growth,” they said.
For Brimmer, the tobacco shed also evoked a sense of grief. A friend from Dane passed away shortly after the two graduated from high school, Brimmer, said, adding he had worked in tobacco fields in the summers.
Still, the project appears to have given Brimmer hope. Through the efforts of the Groundswell Conservancy, “we survive to learn and go on,” they said.
Farming and agriculture has faced economic challenges and bear “the mark of the country's history of enslavement, unfair wages and subjugation,” Brimmer said.
“After all of this, hundreds of years of bloody, complicated human history, it feels like the land leads us to what the next, natural step is.”
"I need places to go" ends:
& after we’ve bled the decrepit tire.
Burnt its rough rind, left a mark.
I’ll peer to praise the drop seed.
& praise the heart, its lowest run.