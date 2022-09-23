Monday – Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday: noon to 4 p.m.
Searching for activities?
The Fall edition of the Village Center Activity Guide that includes fun activities for kids, adults and families is available to be viewed online through the Village website at www.vil.waunakee.wi.us/393/Recreation-Programs. Check out the fun-filled publication for programs, activities, and special events for every member of your family. You also can click on the link “Register on-line & View Activities” for to see the most up-to-date listing of from our department!
Registration and payment are required for all events and programs unless otherwise noted.
Village Center Fitness — Consider the Village Center for all your wellness needs. We have a fitness center, walking track, and a full-size gymnasium. The fitness center has cardio machines, selectorized weight machines and various other pieces of fitness equipment to help you get a great workout. The Village Center sells one month, three-month, six month or annual memberships to use the fitness center, track and open gym. Walking passes and daily passes are also available. We also offer a group fitness classes such as Yoga, Barre, Group Cycling and Silver Sneakers. Stop by the Welcome Desk for more information, to register for a class, or to purchase a FIT Pass.
FunZone — Fridays, 9-10:30 a.m.: Adult and little ones can escape to the gym to meet some new friends while the kids (under 5) burn off some energy. Kids will enjoy exploring our tumbling equipment, sports gear, and toys. Adult supervision is required.
Adult Cookie Decorating — Tuesday, Sept. 27 6-8 p.m.: Join Laura from Pretty Killer Cookies to learn the art of cookie decorating. Grab a friend or two and join us for this fall-themed class that will teach techniques to turn your cookies into true masterpieces. All supplies are provided, and each participant will take home a set of cookies to show off and enjoy.
2022-2023 Adult Basketball Open Gym — Saturdays, Oct. 1-Feb. 11, 7-9 a.m.: This program is free for current Men’s Basketball League players but non-league players can attend with the registration and purchase of a season pass. Open Gym is held at the Waunakee High School Old Gym and is supervised by a Village Center volunteer. Not all Saturdays October-February are offered please review the schedule online for exceptions.
YEL! Grandmasters of Chess — Mondays, Oct. 3-Nov. 7, Grades 2-6: 4-5 p.m.: Grades K-1: 5:15-6:15 p.m.: This class is held at the Waunakee Intermediate School — Library. This session focuses on advanced beginner and intermediate concepts. Students will progress through 60+ chess lessons and thousands of puzzles as well as guided games and in-class tournaments. Class fee includes ChessKid.com membership for the session ($49 annual value).
Needle Felting Workshop — Monster/Zombie Head — Monday, Oct. 3, 5-8 p.m.: Time to use your imagination and needle felt a monster or zombie head! In this class, Erin from the Wood and Wool Shop will walk you through the steps to make your own wool creation. The best part is that you can get creative and add your own details! This would be a great addition to any Halloween decor!
The Great Pumpkin Float — Saturday, Oct. 15, 6-8 p.m.: Something new is coming to Village Park. Join us for the first annual Great Pumpkin Float at Six Mile Creek. For one special night, the creek will come aglow as we send lighted carved pumpkins floating through the park. Registration includes a pumpkin to carve and all the supplies to float it downstream. Spectators are welcome to line the banks of the creek and watch the float, while also enjoying fall treats and family activities.
