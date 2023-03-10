Monday—Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.
The Village Center Spring/Summer Activity Guide will be available mid-March on our website and mailed to Waunakee residents around March 25. Registration for Spring/Summer programs begins on Wednesday, April 5: 6 a.m. online or 8 a.m. by phone.
Registration and payment are required for all events and programs unless otherwise noted.
Village Center Fitness Memberships — Getting regular exercise is an important step to healthy living. Fitness fuels your health, gives you energy, improves confidence, and helps reduce stress. Get moving at the Village Center by walking the indoor track, working out in the fitness center, or playing in the full-sized gymnasium. Stop by the Welcome Desk to get started today!
Youth Baseball, Softball and T-Ball — Registration is now open. We have t-ball, softball, and baseball programs for ages 4-14. Please remember to enroll your child based on the grade they are currently enrolled in this spring. We are also in need of team sponsors and volunteer coaches for all the leagues. If you are interested in sponsoring a team or volunteering to coach, please contact Jeff Skoug at jskoug@waunakee.com
March Madness- Themed Cookie Decorating — Monday, March 13 6-8 p.m. for Adults; Tuesday, March 14, 6-8 p.m. for Children with an Adult: Celebrate March Madness with Pretty Killer Cookies own Cookie Lady, Laura! You will learn basic decorating techniques and take home your own set of basketball-themed cookies to show off and enjoy.
YEL! Robotics Junior 1.3 — Tuesdays, March 14-April 25, 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Build a soccer goalie, an airplane, and more. Then program the goalie to block, the airplane to soar, or design your own computer code to make them do...whatever you want. {YEL!}’s Teach It! Practice It! Play It!® classroom method emphasizes 21st Century Learning skills like STEM, teamwork, and problem solving.
Cooking with the Chief — Thursday, March 16, 3-4 p.m.: Grab your apron and join Police Chief Adam Kreitzman in the kitchen to create an amazing after-school snack. The Village Center and the Waunakee Police Department are teaming up to offer a kids’ cooking class where participants make a delicious snack and enjoy it in the company of our very own chief. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to chew with our chief and have some fun!
YEL! Fencing — Spring Break Camp — March 20-23, 9 a.m.-noon: New and returning students invited. Your favorite instructors return with more knowledge, refined coaching skills and, of course, fencing games. We supply safety swords, protective masks, chest plates and jackets.
YEL! Grandmasters of Chess 1.3 — March 27-May 1 4–5 p.m.: Location: Waunakee Intermediate School: Returning or experienced students invited. This session focuses on intermediate and advanced concepts and features an end-of-year in-class tournament. The {YEL!} Teach It! Practice It! Play It!® method keeps students progressing through 60+ chess lessons and thousands of puzzles as well as guided games. Class fee includes ChessKid.com membership for the session.
Ice Skating Lessons — The Village Center offers ice skating lessons for ages 3 and up on Wednesday nights at The Ice Pond during the school year. The next session of lessons begins March 29. Whether you are a beginner, an adult looking to refresh skills from your childhood, or a highly skilled skater, we have something for everyone. Call the Village Center to find the class that is best for you!
Check out our website at www.waunakee.com/recreation for a complete list of programs, events and pricing.
Like us on Facebook!