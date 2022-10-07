Monday – Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday: noon to 4 p.m.
Searching for activities?
The fall edition of the Village Center Activity Guide that includes fun activities for kids, adults and families was recently mailed to all Village of Waunakee households. Check out the fun-filled publication for programs, activities, and special events for every member of your family. An electronic version of the guide can be found on the Village website at www.vil.waunakee.wi.us/393/Recreation-Programs. You also can click on the link “Register on-line & View Activities” for to see the most up-to-date listing of from our department!
Registration and payment are required for all events and programs unless otherwise noted.
Village Center Fitness
Consider the Village Center for all your wellness needs. We have a fitness center, walking track, and a full-size gymnasium. The fitness center has cardio machines, selectorized weight machines and various other pieces of fitness equipment to help you get a great workout. The Village Center sells one-month, three-month, six-month or annual memberships to use the fitness center, track and open gym. Walking passes and daily passes are also available. We also offer a group fitness classes such as Yoga, Barre, Group Cycling and Silver Sneakers.
Stop by the Welcome Desk for more information, to register for a class, or to purchase a FIT Pass.
FunZone: Fridays, 9-10:30 a.m.: Adult and little ones can escape to the gym to meet some new friends while the kids (under 5) burn off some energy. Kids will enjoy exploring our tumbling equipment, sports gear, and toys. Adult supervision is required.
Paint and Paste with the Police – Monday, Sept. 12, 6-7 p.m., kids ages 6-9: The Village Center and the Waunakee Police Department are teaming up to offer a fun kids art class where participants create a project with our local law enforcement staff. Art has a whole new twist when you get crafty with a cop and take home a special art project.
Cooking with the Chief — Tuesday, Sept. 13, 3-4 p.m., kids ages 6-9: Grab your apron and join Police Chief Adam Kreitzman in the kitchen to create an amazing after-school snack. The Village Center and the Waunakee Police Department are teaming up to offer a kid’s cooking class where participants make a delicious snack and enjoy it in the company of our very own chief. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to chew with our chief and have some fun!
Youth Disc Golf Lessons — Tuesdays, Sept. 13-Oct. 11, 4-5 p.m.: This 5-week program is geared toward beginners ages 8-14! Participants will learn the history of disc golf, general etiquette, a variety of grips and throws, the different types of discs and more!
Guitar Lessons — Thursdays, Sept. 15-Nov. 17: Youth Beginning: 4:30-5:25 p.m.; Adult Beginning: 5:30-6:25 p.m.; Continuing: 6:30-7:25 p.m.: Did you know you can play many pop, folk, or rock songs with just three chords? Learn basic guitar techniques, chord shapes and some music theory and open up the wonderful world of guitar playing. You’ll be amazed at how fast you can learn to play the world’s most popular instrument!
Prairie Restoration Project for the Family — Saturday, Sept. 24, 9-11 a.m.: Looking for a free fun family activity? Want to help sustain and grow our beautiful prairies around the village? The Public Works Department and the Village Center are teaming up to give families an opportunity to learn about prairies and get some first-hand experience helping maintain them. Come collect seeds at Bolz Conservancy and then plant new plugs and seeds at Ripp Park. All supplies will be provided, and no experience is necessary for this free program. Children of all ages are welcome to attend with an adult, and children 13 and older may attend independently. Rain date is Saturday, October 1. Registration is required.
Farm Explorers: Migratory Birding — Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-noon: Learn a little about who’s migrating this time of year and where they go. Try out a migrating game to see what kinds of challenges birds might encounter during their migration flight. We’ll also take a walk with binoculars to look for birds that are still at the park.
Adult Cookie Decorating — Tuesday, Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m.: Join Laura from Pretty Killer Cookies to learn the art of cookie decorating. Grab a friend or two and join us for this fall-themed class that will teach techniques to turn your cookies into true masterpieces. All supplies are provided, and each participant will take home a set of cookies to show off and enjoy.
