The Village Center is open:
Monday — Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday: 12 noon to 4 p.m.
The Village Center offers many fun activities for kids, adults, and families. The Spring/Summer Activity Guide is available online: www.vil.waunakee.wi.us/393/Recreation-Programs and registration is open! Check out all the fun activities planned for this spring and summer and don’t delay getting registered. Some programs fill quickly!
Registration and payment are required for all events and programs unless otherwise noted.
Village Center Fitness Memberships
Getting regular exercise is an important step to healthy living. Fitness fuels your health, gives you energy, improves confidence, and helps reduce stress. Get moving at the Village Center by walking the indoor track, working out in the fitness center, or playing in the full-sized gymnasium. Stop by the welcome desk to get started today!
Learning to Cook - Sous Vide Steak
Monday, May 15, 5-6 p.m.
Once limited to the pros, sous vide (pronounced sue-veed) is a cooking technique that utilizes precise temperature control to deliver consistent, restaurant-quality results. Sous Vide is consistent, yields food that tastes delicious, and is an incredibly hands-off way of cooking - once you get the hang of it, it's almost impossible to mess up! In this class, you will learn what sous vide cooking is and how to master it at home. Demonstration features a tapas style three course meal and dessert.
Little Nature Explorers
Tuesday, May 16, 10-11 a.m.
Getting out in nature is essential for children's wellbeing and development. Join us for a nature exploration walk for you and your little explorer. Nature scavenger hunts and other nature-focused activities will be held at various local parks. A parent must attend with their child and siblings under age two are welcome to tag along. Intended for ages 5-8 but all ages welcome.
Adult Pickleball League - Above 3.5
Thursdays, May 18-July 27, 9-10:30 a.m.
Put your pickleball skills to the test and join our outdoor pickleball league at the Kilkenny Farm Pickleball Courts! This league is for experienced pickleball players with a rating of 3.5+ and will be a mixed doubles format. Participants will play three games per day and switch partners after each game. Points will be kept individually and accumulated throughout the season to determine standings.
Warrior Runners Project
June 19 – July 28, Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays, 7-8:30 a.m.
The Warrior Runners Project is an opportunity for middle and high school athletes to develop, build and enhance their abilities in distance running (cross country, track and road racing), within a fun and encouraging environment. Athletes will benefit from specific training and learning opportunities including, but not limited to, conditioning and strength building, running mechanics, injury prevention, nutrition, best practices/lifestyle habits, goal setting, race strategy, relaxation and mindfulness.
