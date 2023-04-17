The Village Center is open:
Monday — Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m.
The Village Center offers many fun activities for kids, adults, and families. The Spring/Summer Activity Guide is available online: www.vil.waunakee.wi.us/393/Recreation-Programs and registration is open! Check out all the fun activities planned for this spring and summer and don’t delay on getting registered. Some programs fill quickly!
Registration and payment are required for all events and programs unless otherwise noted.
Village Center Fitness Memberships
Getting regular exercise is an important step to healthy living. Fitness fuels your health, gives you energy, improves confidence, and helps reduce stress. Get moving at the Village Center by walking the indoor track, working out in the fitness center, or playing in the full-sized gymnasium. Stop by the Welcome Desk to get started today!
Umpire Training Clinic
April 30 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Have you ever wanted to give baseball or softball umpiring a try? If so this is the clinic for you!! During this 3 hour clinic, WIAA umpires from the Wisconsin Umpire's Association will cover rules, field positioning, mechanics, and appearance. This clinic is designed for adults and high school students that are interested in umpiring youth baseball and softball games. Participants that attend this clinic and are interested in umpiring Waunakee games this summer will have priority choice of games.
Functional Fitness in the Park
May 1 – May 24, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8-8:30 a.m.
This training is designed to support and enhance your everyday activities. Core movements include push, pull, squat, lunge, hinge and rotate. Strength training is fused with cardio circuits for this all-in-one workout. We use the playground as our equipment, which brings fun into fitness.
Youth Disc Golf Lessons
Thursdays, May 4 - June 1 5-6 p.m.
This 5-week program is geared towards beginners ages 8-14. Participants will learn the history of disc golf, general etiquette, a variety of grips and throws, the different types of discs and more!
Wellness Walks
Thursday, May 11 10-11 a.m.
Ever feel like you need to hit the reset button? Wellness Walks are a chance to take a break from the daily grind. Join us for a short group walk to reset and unwind in some of Waunakee's most beautiful locations. Each walk will include a brief discussion beforehand centered on nature facts, wellness tips, and mindfulness strategies.
Warrior Runners Project
June 19 – July 28, Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays, 7-8:30 a.m.
The Warrior Runners Project is an opportunity for middle and high school athletes to develop, build and enhance their abilities in distance running (cross country, track and road racing), within a fun and encouraging environment. Athletes will benefit from specific training and learning opportunities including, but not limited to, conditioning and strength building, running mechanics, injury prevention, nutrition, best practices/lifestyle habits, goal setting, race strategy, relaxation and mindfulness. Check out our website at www.waunakee.com/recreation for a complete list of programs, events and pricing. Like us on Facebook!