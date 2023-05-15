The Village Center is open:
Monday — Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday: 12 noon to 4 p.m.
The Village Center offers many fun activities for kids, adults, and families. The Spring/Summer Activity Guide is available online: www.vil.waunakee.wi.us/393/Recreation-Programs and registration is open! Check out all the fun activities planned for this spring and summer and don’t delay getting registered. Some programs fill quickly!
Registration and payment are required for all events and programs unless otherwise noted.
Village Center Fitness Memberships
Getting regular exercise is an important step to healthy living. Fitness fuels your health, gives you energy, improves confidence, and helps reduce stress. Get moving at the Village Center by walking the indoor track, working out in the fitness center, or playing in the full-sized gymnasium. Stop by the welcome desk to get started today!
Play with the Police
Monday, May 22 1-2:30 p.m. Ages 6-11
Join us on this No School Day at Village Park and the Village Center for fun and games with members of the Waunakee Police Department. Have you ever played kickball with a cop? How about dodgeball with a detective? Come spend the afternoon with us as the Village Center and the Waunakee Police Department team up to bring you this free event. Registration is required.
Open Skate at The Ice Pond
Every Saturday through June 10 • 1-3 p.m.
People of all ages and abilities are invited to come to The Ice Pond to skate to music under the disco lights with your friends and family. Skate rental is included in the registration fee and participants are encouraged to bring a helmet. Skate aides are available for new skaters. This is a drop-in program but registration prior to the event is encouraged as space on the ice is limited. Join us for some fun at Open Skate!
Learning to Cook - Bagels
Saturday, May 27 • 8:30-10 a.m.
Learn how bagels are made and test out your new skills at the Village Center! See how the dough is made then roll out, proof, and back a batch to take with you. You are able to try some examples before you bake your own so you can make the right bagel for you!
Little Nature Explorers
Sunday, June 4 • 3-4 p.m.
Getting out in nature is essential for children's wellbeing and development. Join us for a nature exploration walk for you and your little explorer. Nature scavenger hunts and other nature-focused activities will be held at various local parks.
Functional Fitness In the Park
Mondays and Wednesdays, June 5- 28 • 8-8:30 a.m.
This training is designed to support and enhance your everyday activities. Core movements include push, pull, squat, lunge, hinge and rotate. Strength training is fused with cardio circuits for this all-in-one workout. We use the playground as our equipment, which brings fun into fitness. The program will be held at Peaceful Valley Park.
Warrior Runners Project
June 19 — July 28, Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays, 7-8:30 a.m.
The Warrior Runners Project is an opportunity for middle and high school athletes to develop, build and enhance their abilities in distance running (cross country, track and road racing), within a fun and encouraging environment. Athletes will benefit from specific training and learning opportunities including, but not limited to, conditioning and strength building, running mechanics, injury prevention, nutrition, best practices/lifestyle habits, goal setting, race strategy, relaxation and mindfulness.
