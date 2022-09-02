Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
Mon.-Thurs. 9 a.m.–8 p.m.
Fri. 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
Sat. 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
CLOSED SUNDAYS FOR THE SUMMER. Will open Sundays on Sept. 11
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Storytimes are on break until after Labor Day.
Preschool Storytime — Every Tuesday, 9:45 a.m.; Every Wednesday, 10:45 a.m: Fun for preschoolers and caregivers who are getting ready for the school experience. Share more complex stories, songs, rhymes, and more! Recommended for developmental ages 3-5 (siblings welcome!). Registration not required.
Tiny Tots - Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m.; Every Thursday, 9:45 a.m.: An active 20 minute program of simple stories, rhymes, and songs. Recommended for developmental ages 0-3 and their caregiver (siblings welcome!). Registration not required.
Baby Time — Every Wednesday, 9:45 a.m.Share some stories, rhymes, and lap songs, followed by play time for babies and chat time for caregivers! Recommended for developmental ages 0-1 and their caregiver (siblings always welcome!). Registration is not required.
Yoga, Qi Gong & Mindfulness — Every Friday, 9 a.m.: (Patio) Join Katrina Krych, RYT-500, from Radiant Lotus Yoga, for an hour long exploration of gentle hatha yoga, qi gong, and mindfulness practices. Gently wake up your body while grounding your energy. If you have a mat and blocks, please bring them. Limited supply of mats and blocks available. Other props welcome and encouraged!
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
Closed for Labor Day Monday, Sept. 5.
Reducing Food Waste — Wednesday, Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m.Learn how you can curb your food waste and in turn save the environment, time and your money. Learn meal planning tips, what to do with leftovers, how to store and freeze food, an introduction to setting up your own backyard compost (or area resources that collect and use your compost) and what you can do in our community to help those who are food insecure.
Raising Thrivers: Parenting Tips & Tools to Help Kids Thrive in an Uncertain World- Zoom: Thursday, Sept. 8, 1 p.m. Author Talk with Dr. Michele Borba. Data shows that today’s youth are the loneliest, most stressed, and risk-averse on record. Though well-educated, they are failing to launch in real life. So how can we teach them to be mentally strong and more successful? Dr. Michele Borba empowers educators and parents to help kids thrive in today’s fast-paced, digital-driven, often uncertain world.
Rock Your Resume! — Zoom — Tuesday, Sept. 13, noon: Join Nikki Ryberg, Certified Professional Resume Writer, for this presentation on how to Rock Your Resume! This workshop will help you create a results-oriented resume no matter your background or experiences.
A Colorful Tour of the Emerald Isle — Tuesday, Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m. This fun and informative pictorial presentation will discuss some of the key points of Irish culture, both past and present. Of course, no Irish discourse would be complete without visiting a few pubs to tilt a Guinness along the way!
STEAM Break: Chain Reactions — Wednesday, Sept. 14, 3:30 p.m.: We will explore chain reactions this month using a kit from Lakeshore Learning Materials as well as popsicle sticks. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Wednesday Night Page Turners — Wednesday, Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m.: Join Patti for an interesting discussion and laughs! This month’s book is “The Exiles” by Christina Baker Kline.
Book Club for Nature Lovers — Thursday, Sept. 15, 3 p.m.: This book club, led by Troy Hess, founder of On the Yahara Writing Center Madison, focuses on nature writing of all genres, including fiction, short stories, creative nonfiction, natural history and poetry. This book group is meant for beginners and experienced readers of nature writing alike. Please register to receive materials before class.
Vaccine Clinic - Thursday, Sept. 15, 2-5 p.m.: No appointments needed. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson available while supplies last. No ID or insurance required. Everyone 6 months and older is welcome. 6 months-17 year olds need a parent or guardian present. 1st, 2nd, or booster doses.
Jammie Jams — Monday, Sept. 19, & 26: Wear your coziest pajamas and join us in the Library for an evening storytime! We’ll share favorite stories, rhymes, activities, and more. Registration not required.
Simon Winchester Author Talk — Zoom — Tuesday, Sept. 20, 1 p.m.: Join us for a conversation with prolific British-American writer, journalist, and consummate adventurer Simon Winchester. This author talk will cover many aspects of his work across myriad fields of history, technology, and geology as well as the author’s personal expeditions, including his path to becoming the acclaimed
My First Book Club — Tuesday, Sept. 20, 3:30 p.m.: Join us as we snack and read longer picture books, early readers and chapter books together. We’ll finish with a fun activity and/or craft based on the book. Children do not need to be reading on their own for this club. Grades K-2. Please register each child that will attend.
Ales n’ Tales Book Club — Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m. This month’s book is “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles.
A Good Yarn — Wednesday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. Bring your current knitting/crochet project for a social hour with a group of like-minded fiber friends! Meets in the cozy Living Room.
Kids Club — Wednesday, Sept. 21, 3:30 p.m.: Join us for a club just for kids! Each month will feature a different activity — it may be crafts, experiments, or a book discussion. For grades K-3. Please register each child that will attend.
Author Visit: Kristen Whitson and Jenny Kalvaitis, Thursday, Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m. Details to follow.