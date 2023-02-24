Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday noon-4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our website calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Waunastrummers—Fridays, 1-2:30 p.m.: Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
We have storytimes/Jammie Jams for all ages. Check the library website for dates and times.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Little Bodies, Big Feelings Storytime — Friday, March 3, 9:45 a.m.: Let’s talk about emotions! Come play, sing, and read with us about our emotions and healthy ways to address them at our fun storytime for all ages.
Saturday Social — Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m. :Get to know your neighbors at our Saturday Social! Join us in the den on the first Saturday of the month to meet new people in a warm and welcoming space. There will be complimentary coffee/tea and donuts to enjoy while catching up with old and new friends.
The Young and the Restless — Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m.: Get your wiggles out! The Young and the Restless open indoor play time is an opportunity for kids to be active, develop motor skills, and make new friends. Suggested ages 0-5. No registration required.
Blood Drive — Monday, March 6, 12:30-5:30 p.m.: The Library is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive in Community Hall. To sign up for an appointment please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit link on web site.
Diagnostic ACT for Sophomores -Tuesday, March 7, 9 a.m.: Sophomores, sign up for a free ACT diagnostic test! The library is partnering with Galin Education to offer a realistic ACT experience. This diagnostic will help you work out some test taking jitters as well as help you focus your studying. Registration required.
STEAM Break: Bird Beaks - Wednesday, March 8, 3:30 p.m.: How do bird beaks differ and why?! Model different bird beaks using household items and practice eating like a bird. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Wednesday Night Page Turners - Wednesday, March 8, 6:30 p.m. Join Patti for an interesting discussion and laughs! This month’s book is “O Pioneers” by Willa Cather.
Bilingual Storytime / Hora del Cuento Bilingüe - Friday, March 10, 9:45 a.m.: Join the fun of developing Spanish/English language skills with Bilingual storytime! We will be reading, singing and rhyming in both Spanish and English. For all ages.
Story Crafters - Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m.: Meet at the library for a story, song, and a craft!
Author Talk with David Epstein: Bestselling author of Range and The Sports Gene - ZOOM: Monday, March 13, noon: You’re invited to a conversation with New York Times bestselling author David Epstein as he chats about his most recent book, “Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World.” What's the most effective path to success in any domain? It's not what you think.
Pie Day - Tuesday, March 14, 9a.m. - pies last The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library will once again sell delicious homemade pies of various types. Come early to have a good selection to choose from! All Proceeds go to the library for programs, materials, and activities.
My First Book Club - Tuesday, March 14, 3:30 p.m. : Join us as we snack and read longer picture books, early readers and chapter books together. We’ll finish with a fun activity and/or craft based on the book. Children do not need to be reading on their own for this club. Grades K-2. Please register each child that will attend.
Race To the Pole: The Amundsen and Scott Expeditions- Tuesday, March 14, 6:30 p.m.: In 1911, two men raced to the South Pole. One got there first and returned safely; the other died and became a legend. This is the story of how that happened.
A Good Yarn - Wednesday, March 15, 10 a.m. : Bring your current knitting/crochet project for a social hour with a group of like-minded fiber friends! Meets in the cozy Living Room.
Kids Club - Wednesday, March 15, 3:30 p.m.: Join us for a club just for kids. Each month will feature a different activity - it may be crafts, experiments, or a book discussion. For grades K-3. Registration required.
Book Club for Nature Lovers - Thursday, March 16, 3 p.m. : This book club focuses on nature writing of all genres, including fiction, short stories, creative nonfiction, natural history and poetry. For beginners and experienced readers of nature writing. Registration required.
Board Game Day - Friday, March 17, 2 p.m.: Teens and preteens (grades 5-8), we're having a game day! Play board and card games, eat some snacks, and relax before a busy spring break starts.