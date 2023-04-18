Circulation desk—608-849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Waunastrummers
Every Friday 1-2:30 p.m. Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
We have storytimes/Jammie Jams for all ages. Check the library website for dates and times.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
The Young and the Restless
Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.
Get your wiggles out! The Young and the Restless open indoor play time is an opportunity for kids to be active, develop motor skills, and make new friends.
3rd Annual Junk Food Olympics
Saturday, April 22, 2 p.m.
Teens and preteens (grades 5-12), compete in the 3rd Annual Junk Food Olympics! You will be able to compete in cookie-related challenges, a jelly bean taste test, and more! No need to register.
Maker Monday: Seed Bomb
Monday, April 24, 3:30 p.m.
We will use recycled paper and wildflower seeds to create Seed Bombs. Plant them in your garden this spring and watch them grow! For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Author Visit: Christine Hawkinson
Monday, April 24, 6:30 p.m.
50 Years in the Bleachers—What Modern Sports Parents Can Learn From a Title IX Pioneer is about the evolution of youth sports, told through author Christine Hawkinson's experiences as a Title IX pioneer, coach’s daughter, coach’s wife, and sports parent.
Anime Club
Tuesday, April 25, 4:30 p.m.
Teens and preteens (grades 5-12), celebrate anime! We'll watch anime and do some anime-related activities,
Building Connections Book Club
Tuesday, April 25, 6:30 p.m.
Join us for light snacks and a discussion of George M. Johnson's memoir, All Boys Aren't Blue. Copies of the book will be available at the library.
April Wellness: Strong Mind, Strong Body, Strong You!
Wednesday, April 26, 6:30 p.m.
Learn the best strategies to support yourself and those around you. Registered dietitian Sean Casey and WCCC Project Coordinator Dr. Michelle McGrath will discuss nutrition, peak performance, and mental health strategies to achieve a strong mind, strong body, strong you! Presented by Waunakee Community Cares Coalition.
New York Times Bestselling Author of Ordinary Grace: Author Talk with William Kent Krueger - ZOOM
Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m.
You are in for a riveting hour online with New York Times bestselling author William Kent Krueger! Join us as he discusses his newest book in the Cork O’Connor series Fox Creek and his other works!
Kids Dance Party
Friday, April 28, 9:45 a.m.
Shimmy, shake, and dance up a storm to all of our favorite songs! For kids and families.
Story Crafters
Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m.
Meet at the library for a story, song, and a craft! Recommended for all ages and their caregiver.
Talk with Britt Hawthorne - ZOOM
Wednesday, May 3, 12 p.m.
Are you committed to building an antiracist family environment for your children? Raising antiracist children is a noble goal for any parent, caregiver, or educator, but it can be hard to know where to start. Raising Antiracist Children acts as an interactive guide for strategically incorporating the tools of inclusivity into everyday life and parenting.
LEGO League
Wednesday, May 3, 3:30 p.m.
Hello LEGO lovers! Come join us to freely build your own creation or participate in the monthly LEGO building challenge. For grades 1-4
Preteen Book Club
Wednesday, May 3, 6:30 p.m.
Preteens, join us as we discuss this month's book club choice. Books are available in the library. We'll have an activity, munch on snacks while we chat, and pick next month's books!
Writer's Group
Thursday, May 4, 1 p.m.
Are you looking for a way to simply connect with other local authors and writers? Join the Waunakee Library Writer’s Group! This is a monthly group that meets at the library on the 1st Thursday of the month to discuss all things writing related.
Reading Buddies
Thursday, May 4, 4 p.m.
Read a story with one of our Teen Volunteers! Each reader will have 15 minutes to read a story or two with one of our awesome volunteers, and will choose a book to keep. Reading together helps provide leadership, responsibility, and community service opportunities for our teens, who help foster a love of reading in kids. For grades K-4. Please register each child that will attend.
Saturday Social
Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m.
Get to know your neighbors! Join us in the den on the first Saturday of the month to meet new people in a warm and welcoming space. Complimentary coffee/tea and donuts.
Story Crafters
Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.
Meet at the library for a story, song, and a craft! This program is recommended for all ages and their caregiver.
Not Funny: Author Talk with Academy Award Nominated Jena Friedman – ZOOM
Wednesday, May 10, 7 p.m.
Growing up, Jena Friedman didn’t care about being likable. And she never wanted to be a comedian, either. A child of the 90s, she wouldn’t discover her knack for the funny business until research for her college thesis led her to take an improv class in Chicago. Friedman’s debut collection, Not Funny, takes on the third rails of modern life in Jena’s bold and subversive style, with essays that explore cancel culture, sexism, work, celebrity worship, and…dead baby jokes.