Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Kids Winter Reading Program—Try our Winter Reading Program for a chance to earn prizes by reading books & doing activities. Ongoing through January 31. For ages 0-10.
Adult & Teen Winter Reading Challenge—Pick up your challenge sheet from the library or on our website, read books, do activities, and earn prizes. Ages 11+. Bring your sheet to the library after your first BINGO for a free coffee or donut coupon from Dunkin! Turn in your sheet by January 31st and each BINGO completed will be an entry into a drawing for one of five library mugs!
Waunastrummers—Fridays, 1—2:30 p.m.: Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
All Ages Storytime:
Friday, Jan. 13, 9:45 a.m.: Join CI Pediatric Therapy Centers for books, activities, and fun! Learn how to enhance your child’s language skills through reading. Language and motor developmental milestones will be provided. For all developmental ages and their caregiver.
The Young and the Restless — Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m.: Get your wiggles out! Open indoor play time is an opportunity for kids to be active, develop motor skills, and make new friends. Suggested ages 0-5.
Study and Snacks—Monday, Jan. 16, noon—8 p.m.: Teens, are you using the day off school to study? Come use the storytime room we have reserved for you all day long. Plus, we will have snacks to keep you fueled.
Selma: Movie & Discussion—Monday, Jan. 16, 9 a.m. & 2 p.m. Please join us as we watch and discuss Selma in honor of Martin Luther King Day. Sponsored by the Waunakee IDEA group.
Community Donations for Neighborhood Connection Jan. 16-22. Help show love for our community by donating the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection’s most-needed essentials: paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, personal toiletries, and household cleaning supplies! Drop off your donations in the library.
I Have a Dream Storytime—Monday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. Join us for this special edition Storytime honoring Martin Luther King Jr. We’ll learn about kindness, making a difference, and celebrating differences. This storytime will include a craft, and a chance to share your dream for the future. All ages. No registration required
Decluttering to Start Your New Year: Author Talk with Dana K. White—ZOOM, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 1 p.m. You’re invited to start your new year calm and collected by learning to become better organized and clutter-free with Dana K. White, creator of popular podcast and blog, A Slob Comes Clean, as she imparts tips from her books “Organizing for the Rest of Us” and “Decluttering at the Speed of Life.”
My First Book Club—Tuesday, Jan. 17, 3:30 p.m.: Join us as we snack and read longer picture books, early readers and chapter books together. We’ll finish with a fun activity and/or craft based on the book. Children do not need to be reading on their own for this club. Grades K-2. Please register each child that will attend.
Books in the Overlook—Tuesday, Jan. 17, 6:30 p.m.: This month’s book is “Beartown” by Frederik Bachman.
Kids Club—Wednesday, Jan. 18, 3:30 p.m. Join us for a club just for kids! Each month will feature a different activity—it may be crafts, experiments, or a book discussion. For grades K-3. Please register each child that will attend.
A Good Yarn—Wednesday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m.: Bring your current knitting/crochet project for a social hour with a group of like-minded fiber friends! Meets in the cozy Living Room.
Survive & Advance—Wednesday, Jan. 18, 6:30 p.m. Listen to Tim Decorah tell his story of overcoming adversity through childhood and into adult life. There will be some highlights of success in school, athletics, and professional life. Tim will provide a plan to deal with the highs & lows of life. Tim has been a teacher and coach in the Waunakee School District for the last 28 years.
Book Club for Nature Lovers—Thursday, Jan. 19, 3 p.m. This book club focuses on nature writing of all genres, including fiction, short stories, creative nonfiction, natural history and poetry. For beginners and experienced readers of nature writing. Registration required.
Demystifying Estate Planning—Thursday, Jan. 19, 6:30 p.m. What is Estate Planning? What is Probate? How do I create a plan for my future that provides for loved ones, brings peace of mind, and makes my wishes known? In this seminar, we will provide answers and explore the various legal documents that make up an Estate Plan.
Story Crafters — Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. Meet for a story, song, and a craft! Recommended for all ages and caregivers.