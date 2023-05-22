Circulation desk—608-849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
OUR HOURS
Mon. — Thurs. 9 a.m. — 8p.m.
Fri. 9 a.m. — 6p.m.
Sat. 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Sun. 12 — 4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Wednesdays all summer! 4:15 p.m.
Sunshine Slow Flow Yoga
This slower paced Vinyasa Flow yoga class allows time to explore the postures while cultivating strength, flexibility, balance, and calm. Emphasis on linking breath to movement while flowing continuously through sequences of Sun Salutations and standing/seated postures. Ages 12+.
Waunastrummers
Every Friday 1-2:30 p.m. Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
We have storytimes/Jammie Jams for all ages. Check the library website for dates and times.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
LIBRARY CLOSED
Sunday and Monday, May 28 & 29.
Tuesday, May 30. PLEASE NOTE SPECIAL HOURS Open 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. only.
Closed 1-8 p.m. for staff training.
Sunshine Slow Flow Yoga, 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31, June 7, 14, 21, 28.
Summer Reading Program Begins! Thursday, June 1.
There are reading program for all ages and everyone is encouraged to participate. Stop by the library to begin. Read and get prizes.
Village of Waunakee - Sunny Summer Search
Thursday, June 1, All Day
There is a summer picture hidden outdoors at 16 different locations around town. Find four pictures down, across, or diagonal to win a Bingo prize. Bring your winning Bingo card to the Village Center to claim your prize. Fill in all 16 pictures be entered in Grand Prize Drawing. Sheets must be turned in by noon on July 3. Bingo sheets are available at the Village Center or the Library.
Writer's Group
Thursday, June 1, 1 p.m.
Are you looking for a way to simply connect with other local authors and writers? Join the Waunakee Library Writer’s Group! This is a monthly group that meets at the library on the 1st Thursday of the month to discuss all things writing related.
Saturday Social
Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m.
Get to know your neighbors! Join us in the den on the first Saturday of the month to meet new people in a warm and welcoming space. Complimentary coffee/tea and donuts.
Make a Mess Monday
Monday, June 5, 3:30 p.m.
Let’s get messy! Activities will include science experiments, art projects and anything else that makes a mess. This program will be held outside (weather permitting). Come dressed to make a mess! For grades 1-4. Registration Required.
Chill Out and Color
Tuesday, June 6, 4 p.m.
Teens and preteens, relax in the last few days of school! We'll have coloring pages, snacks, and chill music.
The Fun Habit: An Author Talk with Mike Rucker, Ph.D. – ZOOM
Wednesday, June 7, 3 p.m.
Whether you’re a frustrated high-achiever trying to find a better work-life balance or seeking relief from life’s overwhelming challenges, it is time you gain access to the best medicine available. The Fun Habit: How the Disciplined Pursuit of Joy and Wonder Can Change Your Life is the ultimate guide to reap the serious benefits fun offers.
LEGO League
Wednesday, June 7, 3:30 p.m.
Hello LEGO lovers! Freely build your own creation or participate in the monthly LEGO building challenge. For grades 1-4.
Preteen Book Club
Wednesday, June 7, 6:30 p.m.
Preteens, join us as we discuss this month's book club choice. Books are available in the library. We'll have an activity, munch on snacks while we chat, and pick next month's books!
Messy Art
Monday, June 12, 2 p.m.
Teens and preteens (entering grades 5 and up), let's start the summer off by making some art (and a mess)! We'll be painting outside, so wear clothes that you don't mind getting a little painted.
Fitness Tuesdays
Tuesday, June 13, 6:30 a.m.
Get your workout in before work! Join us on the library's patio (or inside if weather is bad) for a boot camp-style work-out led by Village Center instructors! Exact workout style TBD. Please bring water and a mat.
Havens Petting Farm
Tuesday, June 13, 1:30 p.m.- 3:30 p.m.
Celebrate the end of school, and another summer of reading at the library with Havens Petting Farm! Kids (and grown-ups) will have the opportunity to say hello to: bunnies, chicks, lambs, goats, chickens, ducks, geese, an alpaca, a llama, a mini potbelly pig, a mini donkey, a mini horse, and a calf! This is a drop-in program. Suggested ages 4+
STEAM Break
Wednesday, June 14, 3:30 p.m.
What is DNA made of and what does it look like? Let’s find out! We will be extracting DNA strands from a strawberry and creating a double helix using candy. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Wednesday Night Page Turners
Wednesday, June 14, 6:30 p.m.
Join Patti for an interesting discussion and laughs! This month’s book is “Tracy Flick Can't Win” by Tom Perrotta.
An American In Provence: Author Talk with Award-Winning Photographer Jamie Beck - ZOOM
Thursday, June 15, 1:00 p.m.
A beautiful collection of exquisite portrait, scenic, and still-life photography from New York Times bestselling author and award-winning photographer Jamie Beck. Beck moved to the French countryside, documenting her life as “An American in Provence.”
Frankentoys
Thursday, June 15, 2 p.m.
Teens and preteens (entering grades 5 and up), release your inner twisted scientist! We'll take apart toys and tape, glue, or sew them back together into Frankenstein-like creations. Evil laughter optional.
Book Club for Nature Lovers
Thursday, June 15, 3 p.m.
This book club focuses on nature writing of all genres, including fiction, short stories, creative nonfiction, natural history and poetry. For beginners and experienced readers of nature writing. Registration required.
Waunakee Library Field Day
Friday, June 16, 5:30 p.m.
Join us to get out and play. Come play some of the yard games that the library has available for check out. Come flip a chicken or test your skills at Giant Jenga. For all ages