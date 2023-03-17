Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday noon-4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our website calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Waunastrummers—Fridays, 1-2:30 p.m.: Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
We have storytimes/Jammie Jams for all ages. Check the library website for dates and times.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Board Game Day — Friday, March 17, 2 p.m.: Teens and preteens (grades 5-8), we’re having a game day! Play board and card games, eat some snacks, and relax before a busy spring break starts.
Southern Inspired: Author Talk with Celebrity Chef Jernard A. Wells: Tuesday, March 21, 3 p.m. Zoom — A talk that will leave you starving for more! Join us as we chat with celebrity chef Jernard Wells about his newest cookbook “Southern Inspired: More Than 100 Delicious Dishes from My American Table to Yours.”
Alice in Wonderland Tea Party — Tuesday, March 21, 3:30 p.m.: Tea fit for a Queen! Come to Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland Tea Party where we will learn how to drink tea like a Queen, make crafts and play games. Registration required. For grades 1-4. Please email bgitzlaff@waupl.org by March 14 with allergy concerns.
Books in the Overlook (book club) — Tuesday, March 21, 6:30 p.m. This month’s book is “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan.
It’s Goof Off Day- Wednesday, March 22, 3:30 p.m.: Join us on National Goof Off Day where we will make silly self-portraits, play musical bananas and more. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Family Movie — Thursday, March 23, 2 p.m. Meet in the Storytime Room for an afternoon movie on the big screen! Snacks provided or you may bring your own. Title TBD. For all ages.
Escape Room: A Case of the Mondays — Thursday, March 23, 4:30 p.m. Teens and preteens (grades 5-12), it’s time to escape a world of eternal Mondays. Bring your clue-finding and puzzle-solving skills to save the days, or it will be Monday for the rest of the year! Space is limited. Registration required.
The Young and the Restless — Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. Get your wiggles out! The Young and the Restless open indoor play time is an opportunity for kids to be active, develop motor skills, and make new friends. Suggested ages 0-5. No registration required.
Maker Monday: Self Portraits — Monday, March 27, 3:30 p.m. How do we portray ourselves? Join us in creating your own self portrait using a variety of materials and techniques. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Bestselling author of The Lost Girls of Paris: Author Talk with Pam Jenoff: Tuesday, March 28, 6 p.m.- ZOOM: Join us for an exciting trip through time as we chat with New York Times bestselling historical fiction author Pam Jenoff about her newest book “Code Name Sapphire,” about a woman must rescue her cousin’s family from a train bound for Auschwitz in this riveting tale of bravery and resistance.
Saturday Social — Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m.: Get to know your neighbors at our Saturday Social! Join us in the den on the first Saturday of the month to meet new people in a warm and welcoming space. There will be complimentary coffee/tea and donuts to enjoy while catching up with old and new friends.
The Young and the Restless — Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m.: Get your wiggles out! The Young and the Restless open indoor play time is an opportunity for kids to be active, develop motor skills, and make new friends.
Author Talk with Kate Beaton — Bestselling Cartoonist — ZOOM Tuesday, April 4, 6 p.m. :Join us for an enlightening hour online with highly-acclaimed Kate Beaton, the New York Times bestselling author of “Hark! A Vagrant!” And “Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands.”