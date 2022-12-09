Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
Mon.—Thurs. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sun. noon-4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Kids Winter Reading Program - Try our Winter Reading Program for a chance to earn prizes by reading books & doing activities. Ongoing through January 31. For ages 0-10.
Adult & Teen Winter Reading Challenge—Pick up your challenge sheet from the library or on our website, read books, do activities, and earn prizes. Ages 11+. Bring your sheet to the library after your first BINGO for a free coffee or donut coupon from Dunkin! Turn in your sheet by January 31st and each BINGO completed will be an entry into a drawing for one of five library mugs!
Every Friday 1-2:30 p.m. Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
Jammie Jams—Every Monday, 6:30 p.m. Wear your coziest pajamas and join us in the Library for an evening storytime! We’ll share favorite stories, rhymes, activities, and more. Registration not required.
All Storytimes: Registration not required, siblings welcome. No story time Dec. 19-31
Preschool Storytime—Every Tuesday, 9:45 a.m.; Every Wednesday, 10:45 a.m.: Share more complex stories, songs, rhymes, and more. Recommended for developmental ages 3-5.
Tiny Tots—Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m.; Every Thursday, 9:45 a.m. Simple stories, rhymes, and songs. Recommended for developmental ages 0-3.
Baby Time—Every Wednesday, 9:45 a.m.Share some stories, rhymes, and lap songs, followed by play time for babies and chat time for caregivers! Recommended for developmental ages 0-1.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
Story Crafters—Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. Meet at the library for a story, song, and a craft! Recommended for all ages and their caregiver. No registration required.
Author Talk with Bestselling Author Fredrik Backman—ZOOM: Saturday, Dec. 10, 1 p.m.: An online chat with bestselling author Fredrik Backman as we discuss his outstanding body of work, including his breathtaking new novel, “The Winners,” the third installment of the “Beartown” series. Registration on line (or call) required!
My First Book Club—Tuesday, Dec. 13, 3:30 p.m. Join us as we snack and read longer picture books, early readers and chapter books together. We’ll finish with a fun activity and/or craft based on the book. Children do not need to be reading on their own for this club. Grades K-2. Please register each child that will attend.
Holiday Caroling—Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Don’t be surprised if you hear a bit of caroling at the library provided by the Waunakee HS a cappella singers.
A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America: Author Talk with Nicole Eustace—ZOOM—Wednesday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m. You’re invited to explore early-American history during an online afternoon conversation with Pulitzer Prize winning historian Nicole Eustace as she discusses her 2022 award winning book “Covered With Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America.”
STEAM Break: Ice Cream Taste Test—Wednesday, Dec. 14, 3:30 p.m. What makes a good ice cream? We will do a taste test of several brands of vanilla ice cream. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Wednesday Night Page Turners —Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m. Join Patti for an interesting discussion and laughs! This month’s book is “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks.
Book Club for Nature Lovers—Thursday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m. This book club focuses on nature writing of all genres, including fiction, short stories, creative nonfiction, natural history and poetry. For beginners and experienced readers of nature writing. Registration required.
Painting Evergreen and Holly—Thursday, Dec. 15, 6:30 p.m.: In this watercolor class, you will learn the fundamentals of painting botanicals, with a focus on wintery snow-dusted evergreen branches with holly berries. The final product will be a festive collage that you’ll be happy to hang during the holiday season (or, perhaps, turn into personalized wrapper paper)! Class is hosted by Kaitlin Walsh of Lyon Road Art. Registration required.
Chill Out with Yoga—Saturday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m.:Teens and Preteens (grades 5-12), feeling anxious or stressed out? Need a break? Come do some stretching yoga! If you have a yoga mat and would like to bring it, please do! No need to register.
Maker Monday: DIY Snowglobes—Monday, Dec. 19, 3:30 p.m.: Make a wintry snow globe. Grades 1-4. Registration required.
Books in the Overlook—Tuesday, Dec. 20, 6:30 p.m.: This month’s book is “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty.
A Good Yarn—Wednesday, Dec. 21, 10a.m.: Bring your current knitting/crochet project for a social hour with a group of like-minded fiber friends! Meets in the cozy Living Room.
Kids Club—Wednesday, Dec. 21, 3:30 p.m.: Join us for a club just for kids! Each month will feature a different activity—it may be crafts, experiments, or a book discussion. For grades K-3. Registration required.
LIBRARY CLOSED Friday, Dec. 23-26.
Murder Movie Marathon—Thursday, Dec. 29, 1-7:30 p.m. It is movie marathon time! Teens and preteens (grades 5-12) come watch movies all day long! No need to register, but make sure to bring pillows and blankets. We will have popcorn to snack on and pizza for dinner.
LIBRARY CLOSED
Saturday, Dec. 31-Monday, Jan. 2.