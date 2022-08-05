Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
Mon. — Thurs. 9 a.m.–8 p.m.
Fri. 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
Sat. 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
CLOSED SUNDAYS FOR THE SUMMER
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub. Check it out!
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Summer Reading program for kids and adults. Now through Aug. 17 (end of the day). See web site for details
Every Friday 1-2:30 p.m. Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
Preschool Storytime — Every Tuesday, 9:45 a.m. & 10:45 a.m.; Every Wednesday, 9:45 a.m.: Fun for preschoolers and caregivers who are getting ready for the school experience. Share more complex stories, songs, rhymes, and more! Recommended for developmental ages 3-5 (siblings welcome!). Registration not required.
Tiny Tots — Every Wednesday, 10:45 a.m.: Every Thursday, 9:45 a.m. An active 20 minute program of simple stories, rhymes, and songs. Recommended for developmental ages 0-3 and their caregiver (siblings welcome!). Registration not required.
Yoga, Qi Gong & Mindfulness — Every Friday, 9 a.m. (Patio) Join Katrina Krych, RYT-500, from Radiant Lotus Yoga, for an hour-long exploration of gentle hatha yoga, qi gong, and mindfulness practices. Gently wake up your body while grounding your energy. If you have a mat and blocks, please bring them. Limited supply of mats and blocks available. Other props welcome and encouraged!
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
Make: Marbled Mugs — Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2 p.m. Jump In! It’s Ocean Week! Teens and Preteens (entering grades 5-12), it’s time to make something. This week come make a water marbled mug! Please make sure to register for this event.
Long Bright River: Author Talk with Liz Moore (ZOOM): Tuesday, Aug. 9, 8 p.m. Join us for an evening with this New York Times Bestselling author as she discusses her international bestseller, “Long Bright River,” and her other works. She traces the story of two estranged sisters. Mickey, a cop, and Kacey, an addict who lives on the streets. When Kacey disappears, becomes obsessed with finding the culprit and her sister before it’s too late. Please register online.
STEAM Break: H2O Activities — Wednesday, Aug. 10, 3 p.m.: For grades 1-4. Registration begins July 27. Let’s explore water! We will have several activities that revolve around water. Be prepared- you may get wet during this month’s activities. Weather permitting this program will be held outdoors on the patio.
Wednesday Night Page Turners - Wednesday, Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m. Join Patti for an interesting discussion and laughs! This month’s book is “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate.
Move: Ocean Yoga — Thursday, Aug. 11, 2 p.m. Jump In! It’s Ocean Week! Teens and Preteens (entering grades 5-12), it’s time to get up and move. This week come try out ocean themed yoga! No registration required.
Vaccine Clinic — Thursday, Aug. 11, 3–6 p.m.We are excited to partner with Public Health Madison Dane County to provide a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the library! This walk-in clinic is free, with no appointments, ID, or insurance required. Public Health staff will have Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson doses available while supplies last.
Camp Jammie Jams — Monday, Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m.Join us for a special monthly evening storytime that will include stories, music, crafts and activities that are just right for summertime!
Working with Older Adults to Downsize — Monday, Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m. (ZOOM): Would you like to help an older friend or family member declutter and downsize without drama? Certified Professional Organizer Melanie Juedes will give you tips and ideas for how to help those you love with an important life transition.
Terrific Tuesday: Zoozort — Tuesday, Aug. 16, 1:30 and 3 p.m. Join licensed animal educator Noelle Tarrant of Zoozort for a hands-on interactive program featuring live exotic animals from around the world! Suggested ages 4+. No registration required, no ticket necessary.
Mellow: The Little Mermaid — Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2 p.m. Jump In! It’s Ocean Week! Teens and Preteens (entering grades 5-12), it’s time mellow out. This week come watch The Little Mermaid. There will also be a themed snack! Blankets, pillows, and sleeping bags are encouraged. No registration required.
Ales n’ Tales Book Club — Tuesday, Aug. 16, 6:30 p.m. This month’s book is “Crossroads” by Jonathan Franzen.
A Good Yarn — Wednesday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m.: Bring your current knitting/crochet project for a social hour with a group of like-minded fiber friends! Meets in the Library’s cozy Living Room.
Book Club for Nature Lovers — Thursday, Aug. 18, 3p.m.: This club, led by Troy Hess, founder of On the Yahara Writing Center, Madison, focuses on nature writing of all genres. Troy will send along a PDF before each meeting with brief supplemental readings and discussion prompts. If any participant would like to try to lead a segment of the book discussion, please let Troy know in advance in order to plan. For beginners and experienced readers of nature writing alike.
End of Summer Fest — Thursday, Aug. 18, 4-7 p.m. Celebrate the end of summer reading with the library. There will be food trucks, yard games, a bounce house, and more for kids and adults!
Groove: Late Night Hangout — Friday, Aug. 19, 5:45 p.m. Teens and Preteens (entering grades 5-12), it’s to groove. Come wrap up Ocean Week and Summer Reading with a late night lock-in at the library. We will have food, movies, video games, button making, and more! A permission slip is required and can be picked up at the library. You must be registered and have a signed permission slip in hand at the start of the event.
PLEASE NOTE: We are CLOSED all day, Friday, Aug. 26 for staff training. Please plan ahead.