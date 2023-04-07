Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday noon-4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our website calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Waunastrummers—Fridays, 1-2:30 p.m.: Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
We have storytimes/Jammie Jams for all ages. Check the library website for dates and times.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Ice Cream and Board Game Party — Friday, April 7, 3 p.m. TACOS presents an ice cream and board game day. Eat ice cream, play games, and have a lot of fun. For grades K and up. Registration required. Parents are welcome to attend, but please save the ice cream for the registered youth.
My First Book Club — Tuesday, April 11, 3:30 p.m. Join us as we snack and read longer picture books, early readers and chapter books together. We’ll finish with a fun activity and/or craft based on the book. Children do not need to be reading on their own for this club. Grades K-2. Please register each child that will attend.
April Wellness: Hot Topics in Prevention — Wednesday, April 12, 1 p.m. Learn from our panel of experts what trends we are seeing in the spaces of alcohol, drugs, and mental health in Waunakee. Panelists include Alyson Schaefer of Mental Fitness 4 Teens, WCHS School Liaison Officer Mitch Flora, and Ryan Sheahan of Public Health Madison Dane County. Presented by Waunakee Community Cares Coalition.
STEAM Break: Spring Weather — Wednesday, April 12, 3:30 p.m.How are rainbows made? Where does rain come from? How do clouds form? Join us as we explore the wonderful world of weather through activities and experimentation. Grades 1-4. Registration Required.
Wednesday Night Page Turners: Wednesday, April 12, 6:30 p.m. Join Patti for an interesting discussion and laughs! This month’s book is “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah.
Paws to Read — Tuesday, April 18, 4 p.m.: For grades K and up. Read a story with Disney, a certified Pet Partners Therapy Dog and Read With Me Program Dog! Each reader will have 10 minutes to read a story with this furry, fun-loving pal (he loves to look at the pictures). All readers must be accompanied by a caregiver to participate. Space is limited and registration is required.
Books in the Overlook — Tuesday, April 18, 6:30 p.m. This month’s book is “The People You Keep” by Allie Larkin.
A Good Yarn — Wednesday, April 19, 10:00 a.m.Bring your current knitting/crochet project for a social hour with a group of like-minded fiber friends! Meets in the cozy Living Room.
Kids Club — Wednesday, April 19, 3:30 p.m. Join us for a club just for kids! Each month will feature a different activity — it may be crafts, experiments, or a book discussion. For grades K-3. Please register each child that will attend.
April Wellness: Mental Health Journey — with Tim Decorah: Wednesday, April 19, 6:30 p.m.As a teacher and coach in the Waunakee School District for the last 28 years, very few knew what was going on in Tim Decorah’s anxiety and panic-stricken world. Join us as we listen to Tim talk about his adversities through childhood that ultimately lead to battling anxiety as an adult.
Book Club for Nature Lovers — Thursday, April 20, 3 p.m. This book club focuses on nature writing of all genres, including fiction, short stories, creative nonfiction, natural history and poetry. For beginners and experienced readers of nature writing. Registration required.
The Young and the Restless — Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.Get your wiggles out! The Young and the Restless open indoor play time is an opportunity for kids to be active, develop motor skills, and make new friends.
Maker Monday: Seed Bomb — Monday, April 24, 3:30 p.m. We will use recycled paper and wildflower seeds to create Seed Bombs. Plant them in your garden this spring and watch them grow! For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Author Visit: Christine Hawkinson — Monday, April 24, 6:30 p.m. 50 Years in the Bleachers—What Modern Sports Parents Can Learn From a Title IX Pioneer is about the evolution of youth sports, told through author Christine Hawkinson’s experiences as a Title IX pioneer, coach’s daughter, coach’s wife, and sports parent.