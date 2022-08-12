Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.–8 p.m.
Friday, 9 a.m. 6 p.m.
Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
CLOSED SUNDAYS FOR THE SUMMER
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub. This month’s artist is Elizabeth Teeter, a watercolor and mixed media artist. Check it out!
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Summer Reading program for kids and adults. Now through Aug. 17 (end of the day). See web site for details
Every Friday 1–2:30 p.m. Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
Preschool Storytime — Every Tuesday, 9:45 a.m. & 10:45 a.m.; every Wednesday, 9:45 a.m.: Fun for preschoolers and caregivers who are getting ready for the school experience. Share more complex stories, songs, rhymes, and more! Recommended for developmental ages 3-5 (siblings welcome!). Registration not required.
Tiny Tots — Every Wednesday, 10:45 a.m.; Every Thursday, 9:45 a.m.: An active 20 minute program of simple stories, rhymes, and songs. Recommended for developmental ages 0-3 and their caregiver (siblings welcome!). Registration not required.
Yoga, Qi Gong & Mindfulness — Every Friday, 9 a.m. (Patio): Join Katrina Krych, RYT-500, from Radiant Lotus Yoga, for an hour long exploration of gentle hatha yoga, qi gong, and mindfulness practices. Gently wake up your body while grounding your energy. If you have a mat and blocks, please bring them. Limited supply of mats and blocks available. Other props welcome and encouraged!
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Camp Jammie Jams — Monday, Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m.: Join us for a special monthly evening storytime that will include stories, music, crafts and activities that are just right for summertime!
Working with Older Adults to Downsize — Monday, Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m. (ZOOM): Would you like to help an older friend or family member declutter and downsize without drama? Certified Professional Organizer Melanie Juedes will give you tips and ideas for how to help those you love with an important life transition. Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson doses available while supplies last.
Terrific Tuesday - Zoozort — Tuesday, Aug. 16, 1:30 & 3 p.m. Join licensed animal educator Noelle Tarrant of Zoozort for a hands-on interactive program featuring live exotic animals from around the world! Suggested ages 4+. No registration required, no ticket necessary.
Mellow: The Little Mermaid — Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2 p.m.: Jump In! It’s Ocean Week! Teens and Preteens (entering grades 5-12), it’s time mellow out. This week come watch The Little Mermaid. There will also be a themed snack! Blankets, pillows, and sleeping bags are encouraged. No registration required.
Ales n’ Tales Book Club — Tuesday, Aug. 16, 6:30 p.m.: This month’s book is “Crossroads” by Jonathan Franzen.
A Good Yarn — Wednesday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m.: Bring your current knitting/crochet project for a social hour with a group of like-minded fiber friends! Meets in the Library’s cozy Living Room.
College Essay Workshop — Thursday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m.: Applying to college this year? Workshop your essay application here.
Book Club for Nature Lovers — Thursday, Aug. 18, 3 p.m.: This club, led by Troy Hess, founder of On the Yahara Writing Center, Madison, focuses on nature writing of all genres. Troy will send along a PDF before each meeting with brief supplemental readings and discussion prompts. If any participant would like to try to lead a segment of the book discussion, please let Troy know in advance in order to plan. For beginners and experienced readers of nature writing alike.
End of Summer Fest: Thursday, Aug. 18, 4-7 p.m.: Celebrate the end of summer reading with the library. There will be food trucks, yard games, a bounce house, and more for kids and adults!
Groove: Late Night Hangout — Friday, Aug. 19, 5:45 p.m.: Teens and Preteens (entering grades 5-12), it’s to groove. Come wrap up Ocean Week and Summer Reading with a late night lock-in at the library. We will have food, movies, video games, button making, and more! A permission slip is required and can be picked up at the library. You must be registered and have a signed permission slip in hand at the start of the event.
Maker Monday: Sidewalk Chalk — Monday, Aug. 22, 3 p.m.: We will make sidewalk chalk paint and color the path behind the library. If we move indoors because of weather, an alternative craft may be substituted. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
The Beauty in Breaking: Author Talk with Michele Harper (ZOOM): Monday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m. This talk with will cover many of the lessons she’s learned on her inspiring personal journey and the success of her New York Times bestselling memoir, “The Beauty in Breaking.” Harper learned to become an effective ER physician, bringing insight and empathy to every patient encounter, she understood that each of us is broken—physically and emotionally. How we recognize those breaks, how we try to mend them, and where we go from there are all crucial parts of the healing process.
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger and Multiply Your Impact — Author Talk with Liz Wiseman: Thursday, Aug. 25, 11 a.m. New York Times Best Selling author, researcher, and executive adviser, Liz will talk about her latest book. In Impact Players, Liz asks the question, why do some people break through and make an impact while others get stuck going through the motions? In every organization, impact players are indispensable colleagues who can be counted on in critical situations and consistently receive high-profile assignments and new opportunities.
PAWS to Read: Farewell Disney! Thursday, Aug. 25, 3 p.m.: After 13 incredible years and many, many books, Disney is retiring! Come wish him well, sign a thank you card, and make a Disney craft. For everyone, no registration required.
Ill and Addicted: Recovery and Black Womanhood — Thursday, Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m.: Lexy Ware shares her stories of addictions, trauma, and having bipolar disorder and C-PTSD. In this interactive presentation, Lexy will also discuss the challenges of being a Queer and Disabled Black woman and share her story of survival. Interactive components will include reading some Audre, Zora, and Alice as well as give people a chance to write their own prose/poetry.
PLEASE NOTE: We are CLOSED all day, Friday, August 26 for staff training. Please plan ahead.