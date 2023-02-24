Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday noon-4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Waunastrummers—Fridays, 1-2:30 p.m.: Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
We have storytimes/Jammie Jams for all ages. Check the library website for dates and times.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
GEE Funny Farm — Friday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. Come and meet the amazing animals from GEE Funny Farm! Learn some fun facts about them and their environments, while getting up-close and personal! Ages 4+.
Pancake Party — Friday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m. Teens and Preteens (grades 5-12), spend your day off school eating some pancakes! We’ll have some familiar toppings and maybe some more unusual ones for you to try… Please register.
The Young and the Restless — Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. Get your wiggles out! The Young and the Restless open indoor play time is an opportunity for kids to be active, develop motor skills, and make new friends. Suggested ages 0-5.
Maker Monday: Butterfly Magnets — Monday, Feb. 27, 3:30 p.m. Using clothespins, chenille stems, and beads, we will make butterflies that we will turn into magnets. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Author Talk with Sadeqa Johnson: “Yellow Wife” — ZOOM — Tuesday, Feb. 28, 3 p.m. We look forward to seeing you for an invigorating conversation with highly acclaimed author Sadeqa Johnson as she talks about her brand new novel, “The House of Eve.”
Preteen Book Club — Wednesday, March 1, 6:30 p.m.: Preteens, join us as we discuss this month’s book club choice. Books are available in the library. We’ll have an activity, munch on snacks while we chat, and pick next month’s books!
Writer’s Group — Thursday, March 2, 1 p.m.: Are you looking for a way to simply connect with other local authors and writers? Join the Waunakee Library Writer’s Group! This is a monthly group that meets at the library on the 1st Thursday of the month to discuss all things writing related.
Reading Buddies — Thursday, March 2, 4 p.m.: Read a story with one of our Teen Volunteers! Each reader will have 15 minutes to read a story or two with one of our awesome volunteers, and will choose a book to keep. Reading together helps provide leadership, responsibility, and community service opportunities for our teens, who help foster a love of reading in kids. For grades K-4. Please register each child that will attend.
16 Day River Adventure through the Grand Canyon — Thursday, March 2, 6:30 p.m.: A presentation of Gerald Palmer’s personal trip through the Grand Canyon in a boat similar in design to what John Wesley Powell used in 1869. There will be river stories, scenic photos, action-packed videos of what the river has to offer, and include information on how to plan your own trip.
Little Bodies, Big Feelings Storytime — Friday, March 3, 9:45 a.m.: Let’s talk about emotions! Come play, sing, and read with us about our emotions and healthy ways to address them at our fun storytime for all ages.
Saturday Social — Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m. :Get to know your neighbors at our Saturday Social! Join us in the den on the first Saturday of the month to meet new people in a warm and welcoming space. There will be complimentary coffee/tea and donuts to enjoy while catching up with old and new friends.
The Young and the Restless — Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m.: Get your wiggles out! The Young and the Restless open indoor play time is an opportunity for kids to be active, develop motor skills, and make new friends. Suggested ages 0-5. No registration required.
Blood Drive — Monday, March 6, 12:30-5:30 p.m.: The Library is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive in Community Hall. To sign up for an appointment please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit link on web site.