Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
OUR HOURS
Mon.—Thurs. 9 a.m.—8 p.m.
Fri. 9 a.m.—6 p.m.
Sat. 9 a.m.—4 p.m.
Sun. Noon—4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Every Friday 1—2:30 p.m. Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
Jammie Jams—Every Monday, 6:30 p.m.: Wear your coziest pajamas and join us in the Library for an evening storytime! We’ll share favorite stories, rhymes, activities, and more. Registration not required. All Storytimes: Registration not required, siblings welcome.
Preschool Storytime—Every Tuesday, 9:45 a.m.; every Wednesday, 10:45 a.m.: Share more complex stories, songs, rhymes, and more. Recommended for developmental ages 3-5.
Tiny Tots—Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m.; every Thursday, 9:45 a.m.: Simple stories, rhymes, and songs. Recommended for developmental ages 0-3.
Baby Time—Every Wednesday, 9:45 a.m.: Share some stories, rhymes, and lap songs, followed by play time for babies and chat time for caregivers! Recommended for developmental ages 0-1.
Yoga, Qi Gong & Mindfulness—Every Friday, 9 a.m.: Join Katrina Krych, RYT-500, from Radiant Lotus Yoga, for an hour long exploration of gentle hatha yoga, qi gong, and mindfulness practices. Gently wake up your body while grounding your energy. If you have a mat and blocks, please bring them. Limited supply of mats and blocks available. Other props welcome and encouraged!
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
My First Book Club—Tuesday, Oct. 11, 3:30 p.m.: Join us as we snack and read longer picture books, early readers and chapter books together. We’ll finish with a fun activity and/or craft based on the book. Children do not need to be reading on their own for this club. Grades K-2. Please register each child that will attend.
Transforming Metal Workshop—Tuesday, Oct. 11, 6:30 p.m.: Members of the Wisconsin Metalsmiths will be on hand demonstrating their techniques and skills, and teaching you how to produce your own wearable items or useful objects of art. Try your hand at transforming sheets of metal into something special, using hammers, pliers, stamps, dapping punches, disk cutters, pigments and more. Walk away from the workshop with something that is uniquely yours! Please register on our web site.
Tricks and Treats: A Cultural History of Halloween—ZOOM—Wednesday, Oct. 12, 1 p.m.: Despite what some histories have to say, Halloween, as we know it, is a surprisingly modern holiday. William Pack tells the story of Halloween from its earliest rituals to how the American melting pot, and bad behavior, created the holiday we know today.
STEAM Break: Candy Core Sampling—Wednesday, Oct. 12, 3:30 p.m.: We will explore the Earth’s soil and rocks while we act like geologists and take core samples from several varieties of candy bars. Please contact cjensen@waupl.org by Friday October 7 if there are allergy/dietary concerns. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Wednesday Night Page Turners—Wednesday, Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m.: Join Patti for an interesting discussion and laughs! This month’s book is “Deacon King Cong” by James McBride.
Not Nice: Stop People Pleasing, Staying Silent, & Feeling Guilty—Author Talk with Dr. Aziz Gazipura—ZOOM: Thursday, Oct. 13, 3 p.m. We invite you to join us for a talk with Dr. Aziz Gazipura, one of the world’s leading experts on social confidence as he discusses how to stop being too nice and worrying about what others might think. .This talk will teach participants that the opposite of nice is not mean but rather real. You’ll learn how to say “no” when you want and need to, confidently ask for what you want and eliminate feelings of guilt, anxiety, and worry about what others will think.
Chill Out with Yoga - Friday, Oct. 14, 2 p.m.: Teens and Preteens (grades 5-12), feeling anxious or stressed out? Need a break? Come do some stretching yoga! If you have a yoga mat and would like to bring it, please do! No need to register.
Where The Children Take Us: Author Talk with Zain E. Asher - ZOOM, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m.: Join us in conversation with popular CNN Anchor, Zain E. Asher, as she discusses her moving and inspiring memoir “Where the Children Take Us,” which tells the story of her mother's harrowing fight to raise four children as a widowed immigrant in South London. There is tragedy in this tale, but it is not a tragedy.
Books in the Overlook - Tuesday, Oct. 18, 6:30 p.m.: This month’s book is “Oh William!” by Elizabeth Stroud.
A Good Yarn - Wednesday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.: Bring your current knitting/crochet project for a social hour with a group of like-minded fiber friends! Meets in the cozy Living Room.
Trunk or Treat - Wednesday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m.: Join the Library and other area organizations and businesses for an afternoon of Trunk or Treating! Wear your best costume and come prepared for treats and fun. Everyone is welcome! Will take place in the Library overflow parking lot located at the corner of North Madison and Cross Street.
Book Club for Nature Lovers - Thursday, Oct. 20, 3 p.m.: This book club, led by Troy Hess, founder of On the Yahara Writing Center, Madison, focuses on nature writing of all genres, including fiction, short stories, creative nonfiction, natural history and poetry. This book group is meant for beginners and experienced readers of nature writing alike. Please register to receive materials before class.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic - Thursday, Oct. 20, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.: We are excited to partner with Public Health Madison Dane County to provide a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic. No appointments needed. Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax available while supplies lasts. No ID or insurance required. Everyone 6 months and older is welcome. 6 months-17 year olds need a parent or guardian present. Primary or bivalent booster doses
Maker Monday: Color Resist Art - Monday, Oct. 24, 3:30 p.m.: Using tape and crayons we will create unique watercolor resist paintings. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Author Visit: John Hildebrand - Monday, Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m.: With his canoe, John Hildebrand goes on an 800-mile journey navigating a circular path through numerous beautiful rivers of Wisconsin learning about our rural communities, some thriving, some not. But all have a jewel to preserve, which he shares in his book – “Long Way Round: Thru the Heartland by River” and introduces individuals struggling to keep their communities afloat.