Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
HOURS
Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.–8 p.m.
Fri. 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
Sat. 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
CLOSED SUNDAYS FOR THE SUMMER
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub. Check it out!
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Summer Reading program for kids and adults. Now through Aug. 17. See website for details
Every Friday 1-2 p.m. Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
Preschool Storytime
Every Tuesday, 9:45 a.m. & 10:45 a.m. Every Wednesday, 9:45 a.m. Fun for preschoolers and caregivers who are getting ready for the school experience. Share more complex stories, songs, rhymes, and more! Recommended for developmental ages 3-5 (siblings welcome!). Registration not required.
Tiny Tots — Every Wednesday, 10:45 a.m., Every Thursday, 9:45 a.m.
An active 20 minute program of simple stories, rhymes, and songs. Recommended for developmental ages 0-3 and their caregiver (siblings welcome!). Registration not required.
Yoga, Qi Gong & Mindfulness — Every Friday, 9 a.m. (Patio): Join Katrina Krych, RYT-500, from Radiant Lotus Yoga, for an hour long exploration of gentle hatha yoga, qi gong, and mindfulness practices. Gently wake up your body while grounding your energy. If you have a mat and blocks, please bring them. Limited supply of mats and blocks available. Other props welcome and encouraged!
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
Village of Waunakee Patriotic Pursuit All Day – July 31 — Get Out and Explore Our Village! There is a Patriotic picture hidden outdoors at 16 different locations around town. Visit the locations and find the sign with the picture. Find 4 Patriotic pictures down, across, or diagonal to win a Bingo prize. Bring your winning Bingo card to the Village Center (333 S. Madison St.) to claim your prize. Fill in all 16 pictures and turn it in at the Village Center to be entered in our Grand Prize Drawing. Sheets must be turned in by July 31. Bingo sheets are available at the Village Center or the Library.
Terrific Tuesday: Snake Discovery — Tuesday, Aug. 2, 1:30 & 3 p.m. Slither into the world of reptiles by meeting several species that call Wisconsin home! From diet to habitat and behavior, with plenty of fun facts in-between, attendees will learn what makes our cold-blooded friends so unique in this engaging program. Suggested ages 4+. No registration required, no ticket necessary.
Mellow: Coloring Party — Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2 p.m. Taste the Rainbow! It’s Rainbow Week! Teens and Preteens (entering grades 5-12), it’s time mellow out. This week come to a coloring party. There will also be a themed snack! No registration required.
Author Talk With Historian and Pulitzer Prize Winner, Dr. Marcia Chatelain — Wednesday, Aug. 3, 1 p.m. (ZOOM). Join us in conversation with Dr. Marcia Chatelain as she discusses her Pulitzer prize-winning book, Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America. She set out to answer the question of how fast-food restaurants so thoroughly saturate black neighborhoods. McDonald’s has often been blamed for the rising rates of obesity and diabetes among black Americans. Chatelain uncovers a surprising history of cooperation among fast-food companies, black capitalists, and civil rights leaders.
Kids Movie & Snack — Wednesday, Aug. 3, 3 p.m. Join us to watch a movie and enjoy ocean-themed snacks! We will be watching “Moana.” Rated PG, 1 hour 47 minutes. For all ages. No registration required.
Writer’s Group — Thursday, Aug. 4, 1 p.m. Are you looking for a way to simply connect with other local authors and writers? Join the Waunakee Library Writer’s Group! This is a monthly group that meets at the library on the 1st Thursday of the month to discuss all things writing related.
Groove: Tie Dye — Thursday, Aug. 4, 2 p.m. Taste the Rainbow! It’s Rainbow Week! Teens and Preteens (entering grades 5-12), it’s to groove. Come wrap up Rainbow Week with tie dye! Wear clothes that can get stained. Please make sure to register.
Make: Marbled Mugs — Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2 p.m. Jump In! It’s Ocean Week! Teens and Preteens (entering grades 5-12), it’s time to make something. This week come make a water marbled mug! Please make sure to register for this event.
Long Bright River: Author Talk with Liz Moore (ZOOM) — Tuesday, Aug. 9, 8 p.m.Join us for an evening with this New York Times Bestselling author as she discusses her international bestseller, “Long Bright River,” and her other works. She traces the story of two estranged sisters. Mickey, a cop, and Kacey, an addict who lives on the streets. When Kacey disappears, becomes obsessed with finding the culprit and her sister before it’s too late. Please register online.
STEAM Break: H2O Activities — Wednesday, Aug. 10, 3 p.m.; For grades 1-4. Registration begins July 27. Weather permitting this program will be held outdoors on the patio.
Wednesday Night Page Turners — Wednesday, Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m. Join Patti for an interesting discussion and laughs! This month’s book is “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate.
Move: Ocean Yoga — Thursday, Aug. 11, 2 p.m.Jump In! It’s Ocean Week! Teens and Preteens (entering grades 5-12), it’s time to get up and move. This week come try out ocean themed yoga! No registration required.
Vaccine Clinic - Thursday, Aug. 11, 3–6 p.m.: We are excited to partner with Public Health Madison Dane County to provide a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the library! This walk-in clinic is free, with no appointments, ID, or insurance required. Public Health staff will have Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson doses available while supplies last.
Camp Jammie Jams — Monday, Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m.Join us for a special monthly evening storytime that will include stories, music, crafts and activities that are just right for summertime!
Working with Older Adults to Downsize — Monday, Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m. (ZOOM) Would you like to help an older friend or family member declutter and downsize without drama? Certified Professional Organizer Melanie Juedes will give you tips and ideas for how to help those you love with an important life transition.