Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
OUR HOURS
Mon.—Thurs. 9 a.m.—8 p.m.
Fri. 9 a.m.—6 p.m.
Sat. 9 a.m.—4 p.m.
Sun. Noon—4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Every Friday 1—2:30 p.m. Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
Jammie Jams—Every Monday, 6:30 p.m.: Wear your coziest pajamas and join us in the Library for an evening storytime! We’ll share favorite stories, rhymes, activities, and more. Registration not required. All Storytimes: Registration not required, siblings welcome.
Preschool Storytime—Every Tuesday, 9:45 a.m.; every Wednesday, 10:45 a.m.: Share more complex stories, songs, rhymes, and more. Recommended for developmental ages 3-5.
Tiny Tots—Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m.; every Thursday, 9:45 a.m.: Simple stories, rhymes, and songs. Recommended for developmental ages 0-3.
Baby Time—Every Wednesday, 9:45 a.m.: Share some stories, rhymes, and lap songs, followed by play time for babies and chat time for caregivers! Recommended for developmental ages 0-1.
Yoga, Qi Gong & Mindfulness—Every Friday, 9 a.m.: Join Katrina Krych, RYT-500, from Radiant Lotus Yoga, for an hour long exploration of gentle hatha yoga, qi gong, and mindfulness practices. Gently wake up your body while grounding your energy. If you have a mat and blocks, please bring them. Limited supply of mats and blocks available. Other props welcome and encouraged!
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
Story Crafters—Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m.: Meet at the library for a story, song, and a craft! For all ages and their caregiver. No registration required.
Building Connections Family Movie—Sunday, Oct. 2, 12:15 p.m.: Join us as we will watch the film Encanto (Rated PG, 102 minutes), followed by a craft and opportunity for families to talk about the movie’s themes. For all ages. This series is designed to introduce neighbors in Waunakee to each other and to lived experiences that may be different than their own. The series purpose is to promote community engagement, build relationships, and foster conversations—all with a goal of continual learning and growth.
Genealogy 101: Everyone’s a Beginner—Tuesday, Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m.: Each time a researcher starts to look at a new ancestor the search starts with the same types of records. This presentation provides guidance on how to start the search, organize the results and where to go next. Ancestry.com, FamilySearch.org and other sites will be included. Hosted by Lori Bessler, Reference Librarian at the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Preteen Book Club - Wednesday, Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m.: Preteens, join us as we discuss this month’s book club choice: “Flora & Ulysses” by Kate DiCamillo Books are available in the library. We’ll have munch on snacks while we chat, have an activity or craft, and pick next month’s books.
Writer’s Group—Thursday, Oct. 6, 1 p.m.: Are you looking for a way to simply connect with other local authors and writers? Join the Waunakee Library Writer’s Group! This is a monthly group that meets at the library on the 1st Thursday of the month to discuss all things writing related.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic—Thursday, Oct. 6, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Reading Buddies—Thursday, Oct. 6, 4 p.m.: Read a story with one of our Teen Volunteers! Each reader will have 15 minutes to read a story or two with one of our awesome volunteers, and will choose a book to keep. Reading together helps provide leadership, responsibility, and community service opportunities for our teens, who help foster a love of reading in kids. For grades K-4. Please register each child that will attend.
Never Too Late: Living Well at Any Age—Thursday, Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m.—ZOOM: Íeda Jónasdóttir Herman lived a full and active life into her nineties, fueled by a philosophy that it’s never too late to try new things. In this live virtual program, Íeda’s daughter, author Heidi Herman, will talk about her mom’s year of 93 new things and Ieda’s photo journal book, Never Too Late, which chronicles of those experiences.
My First Book Club—Tuesday, Oct. 11, 3:30 p.m.: Join us as we snack and read longer picture books, early readers and chapter books together. We’ll finish with a fun activity and/or craft based on the book. Children do not need to be reading on their own for this club. Grades K-2. Please register each child that will attend.
Transforming Metal Workshop—Tuesday, Oct. 11, 6:30 p.m.: Members of the Wisconsin Metalsmiths will be on hand demonstrating their techniques and skills, and teaching you how to produce your own wearable items or useful objects of art. Try your hand at transforming sheets of metal into something special, using hammers, pliers, stamps, dapping punches, disk cutters, pigments and more. Walk away from the workshop with something that is uniquely yours! Please register on our web site.
Tricks and Treats: A Cultural History of Halloween—ZOOM—Wednesday, Oct. 12, 1 p.m.: Despite what some histories have to say, Halloween, as we know it, is a surprisingly modern holiday. William Pack tells the story of Halloween from its earliest rituals to how the American melting pot, and bad behavior, created the holiday we know today.
STEAM Break: Candy Core Sampling—Wednesday, Oct. 12, 3:30 p.m.: We will explore the Earth’s soil and rocks while we act like geologists and take core samples from several varieties of candy bars. Please contact cjensen@waupl.org by Friday October 7 if there are allergy/dietary concerns. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Wednesday Night Page Turners—Wednesday, Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m.: Join Patti for an interesting discussion and laughs! This month’s book is “Deacon King Cong” by James McBride.
Not Nice: Stop People Pleasing, Staying Silent, & Feeling Guilty—Author Talk with Dr. Aziz Gazipura—ZOOM: Thursday, Oct. 13, 3 p.m. We invite you to join us for a talk with Dr. Aziz Gazipura, one of the world’s leading experts on social confidence as he discusses how to stop being too nice and worrying about what others might think. .This talk will teach participants that the opposite of nice is not mean but rather real. You’ll learn how to say “no” when you want and need to, confidently ask for what you want and eliminate feelings of guilt, anxiety, and worry about what others will think.