Circulation desk—608-849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
OUR HOURS
Mon. — Thurs. 9 a.m. — 8p.m.
Fri. 9 a.m. — 6p.m.
Sat. 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Sun. 12 — 4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Wednesdays all summer!
Sunshine Slow Flow Yoga
This slower paced Vinyasa Flow yoga class allows time to explore the postures while cultivating strength, flexibility, balance, and calm. Emphasis on linking breath to movement while flowing continuously through sequences of Sun Salutations and standing/seated postures. Ages 12+.
Waunastrummers
Every Friday 1 – 2:30 p.m. Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
We have storytimes/Jammie Jams for all ages. Check the library website for dates and times.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
Author Talk with Courtney Summers: New York Times Bestselling YA Author -ZOOM
Saturday, May 20, 1 p.m.
Courtney Summers is the bestselling and critically acclaimed author of several novels for young adults, including “Cracked Up to Be,” ”All the Rage” and “Sadie.”
Maker Monday: Spring Meadow Painting
Monday, May 22, 3:30 p.m.
Leave the paint brushes at home! We will be practicing our painting prowess using different tools and materials to paint creative spring garden landscape scenes. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Anime Club
Tuesday, May 23, 4:30 p.m.
Teens and preteens (grades 5-12), come celebrate anime! We'll watch anime and do some anime-related activities. Permission from a parent or guardian is required.
Sunshine Slow Flow Yoga
Wednesday, May 24 & 31, 4:15 p.m.
LIBRARY CLOSED
Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, May 28 -30.
PLEASE NOTE: Starting on May 28 the library will be closed on SUNDAYS until after Labor Day.
Summer Reading Program Begins! Thursday, June 1.
There are reading program for all ages and everyone is encouraged to participate. Stop by the library to begin! Read and get prizes!
Writer's Group
Thursday, June 1, 1 p.m.
Are you looking for a way to simply connect with other local authors and writers? Join the Waunakee Library Writer’s Group! This is a monthly group that meets at the library on the 1st Thursday of the month to discuss all things writing related.
Saturday Social
Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m.
Get to know your neighbors! Join us in the den on the first Saturday of the month to meet new people in a warm and welcoming space. Complimentary coffee/tea and donuts.
Make a Mess Monday
Monday, June 5, 3:30 p.m.
Let’s get messy! Activities will include science experiments, art projects and anything else that makes a mess. This program will be held outside (weather permitting). Come dressed to make a mess! For grades 1-4. Registration Required.
Chill Out and Color
Tuesday, June 6, 4 p.m.
Teens and preteens, relax in the last few days of school! We'll have coloring pages, snacks, and chill music.
The Fun Habit: An Author Talk with Mike Rucker, Ph.D. – ZOOM
Wednesday, June 7, 3 p.m.
Whether you’re a frustrated high-achiever trying to find a better work-life balance or seeking relief from life’s overwhelming challenges, it is time you gain access to the best medicine available. The Fun Habit: How the Disciplined Pursuit of Joy and Wonder Can Change Your Life is the ultimate guide to reap the serious benefits fun offers.
LEGO League
Wednesday, June 7, 3:30 p.m.
Hello LEGO lovers! Freely build your own creation or participate in the monthly LEGO building challenge. For grades 1-4.