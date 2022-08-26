PLEASE NOTE: We are CLOSED all day, Friday, Aug. 26 for staff training. Please plan ahead.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub. This month’s artist is Elizabeth Teeter, a water color and mixed media artist. Check it out!
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Storytimes are on break until after Labor Day.
Preschool Storytime — Every Tuesday, 9:45 a.m. Every Wednesday, 10:45 a.m.: Fun for preschoolers and caregivers who are getting ready for the school experience. Share more complex stories, songs, rhymes, and more! Recommended for developmental ages 3-5 (siblings welcome!). Registration not required.
Tiny Tots: Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m. Every Thursday, 9:45 a.m. An active 20-minute program of simple stories, rhymes, and songs. Recommended for developmental ages 0-3 and their caregiver (siblings welcome!). Registration not required.
Baby Time: Every Wednesday, 9:45 a.m. Share some stories, rhymes, and lap songs, followed by play time for babies and chat time for caregivers! Recommended for developmental ages 0-1 and their caregiver (siblings always welcome!). Registration is not required.
Yoga, Qi Gong & Mindfulness – Every Friday, 9 a.m. (Patio) Join Katrina Krych, RYT-500, from Radiant Lotus Yoga, for an hour long exploration of gentle hatha yoga, qi gong, and mindfulness practices. Gently wake up your body while grounding your energy. If you have a mat and blocks, please bring them. Limited supply of mats and blocks available. Other props welcome and encouraged!
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
CLOSED all day Friday, Aug. 26, for staff training.
Learning Libby — The Basics Monday, Aug. 29, 10a.m. Join us for our Learning Libby with the Experts webinar! This multi-day experience will take you through your library’s Libby service. Basics — 8/29- 10-11am — Learn everything you need to know to get started with Libby! Deep Dive — 8/31 — 10-11 a.m. — Learn some of our favorite tips and tricks.Magazines — 9/1 — 10-11 a.m. Want to learn Libby but can’t attend live? Sessions will be recorded and emailed to everyone registered 24 hours after the webinar. Please register to receive this recording. Please register on our web site.
Blood Drive — Tuesday, Aug. 30, 12:30-5:30 p.m. The Library will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Community Hall. To sign up for an appointment please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit https://tinyurl.com/WPLdrive
Writer’s Group — Thursday, Sept. 1, 1 p.m.: Are you looking for a way to simply connect with other local authors and writers? Join the Waunakee Library Writer’s Group! This is a monthly group that meets at the library on the 1st Thursday of the month to discuss all things writing related.
Closed for Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.
Reducing Food Waste — Wednesday, Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m. Learn how you can curb your food waste and in turn save the environment, time and your money. Learn meal planning tips, what to do with leftovers, how to store and freeze food, an introduction to setting up your own backyard compost (or area resources that collect and use your compost) and what you can do in our community to help those who are food insecure.
Raising Thrivers: Parenting Tips & Tools to Help Kids Thrive in an Uncertain World- Zoom- Thursday, Sept. 8, 1 p.m. Author Talk with Dr. Michele Borba — Data shows that today’s youth are the loneliest, most stressed, and risk-averse on record. Though well-educated, they are failing to launch in real life. So how can we teach them to be mentally strong and more successful? Dr. Michele Borba empowers educators and parents to help kids thrive in today’s fast-paced, digital-driven, often uncertain world.
Jammie Jams — Mondays, Sept. 12, 19, & 26: Wear your coziest pajamas and join us in the Library for an evening storytime! We’ll share favorite stories, rhymes, activities, and more. Registration not required.
Rock Your Resume! — Zoom — Tuesday, Sept. 13, noon. Join Nikki Ryberg, Certified Professional Resume Writer, for this presentation on how to Rock Your Resume! This workshop will help you create a results-oriented resume no matter your background or experiences.
A Colorful Tour of the Emerald Isle — Tuesday, Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m. This fun and informative pictorial presentation will discuss some of the key points of Irish culture, both past and present. Of course, no Irish discourse would be complete without visiting a few pubs to tilt a Guinness along the way!