Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
Monday-Thursday. 9 a.m.–8 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Sunday Noon–4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Every Friday, 1–2:30 p.m. Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
Jammie Jams — Every Monday, 6:30 p.m.: Wear your coziest pajamas and join us in the Library for an evening storytime! We’ll share favorite stories, rhymes, activities, and more. Registration not required.
Preschool Storytime — Every Tuesday, 9:45 a.m.; Every Wednesday, 10:45 a.m. Fun for preschoolers and caregivers who are getting ready for the school experience. Share more complex stories, songs, rhymes, and more! Recommended for developmental ages 3-5 (siblings welcome!). Registration not required.
Tiny Tots — Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m.; Every Thursday, 9:45 a.m.: An active 20 minute program of simple stories, rhymes, and songs. Recommended for developmental ages 0-3 and their caregiver (siblings welcome!). Registration not required.
Baby Time — Every Wednesday, 9:45 a.m.Share some stories, rhymes, and lap songs, followed by play time for babies and chat time for caregivers! Recommended for developmental ages 0-1 and their caregiver (siblings always welcome!). Registration is not required.
Yoga, Qi Gong & Mindfulness — Every Friday, 9 a.m. (Patio) Join Katrina Krych, RYT-500, from Radiant Lotus Yoga, for an hour-long exploration of gentle hatha yoga, qi gong, and mindfulness practices. Gently wake up your body while grounding your energy. If you have a mat and blocks, please bring them. Limited supply of mats and blocks available. Other props welcome and encouraged!
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
All Ages Storytime — Friday, Sept. 16, 9:45 a.m. Join the professionals of CI Pediatric Therapy Centers for books, activities, and fun! Learn how to enhance your child’s language skills through reading and incorporate songs and motor activities with books. Language and motor developmental milestones will be provided as well as opportunities to ask questions about your child’s development.
Adopt a Reading Buddy — Tuesday, Sept. 20, All Day : Visit us now through the end of the month of September to adopt a reading buddy! Every reader will fill out an adoption certificate, choose a new (stuffed animal) friend to take home, and do their best to spend time reading together (almost) every day. For readers of all ages. Adoption takes place at the desk in the Kids area.
Simon Winchester Author Talk — Zoom — Tuesday, Sept. 20, 1 p.m.: Join us for a conversation with prolific British-American writer, journalist, and consummate adventurer Simon Winchester. This author talk will cover many aspects of his work across myriad fields of history, technology, and geology as well as the author’s personal expeditions, including his path to becoming the acclaimed.
My First Book Club — Tuesday, Sept. 20, 3:30 p.m.: Join us as we snack and read longer picture books, early readers and chapter books together. We’ll finish with a fun activity and/or craft based on the book. Children do not need to be reading on their own for this club. Grades K-2. Please register each child that will attend.
Ales n’ Tales Book Club - Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m.: This month’s book is “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles.
A Good Yarn — Wednesday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.: Bring your current knitting/crochet project for a social hour with a group of like-minded fiber friends! Meets in the cozy Living Room.
Kids Club — Wednesday, Sept. 21, 3:30 p.m.: Join us for a club just for kids! Each month will feature a different activity — it may be crafts, experiments, or a book discussion. For grades K-3. Please register each child that will attend.
Author Visit: Kristen Whitson and Jenny Kalvaitis — Thursday, Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m.: Join the authors as they discuss their book, “We Will Always Be Here: A Guide to Exploring and Understanding the History of LGBTQ+ Activism in Wisconsin”. Explore Wisconsin’s history of LGBTQ+ Activism with a rich collection of examples of individuals across a wide spectrum of identities who have helped to empower others to make a positive change in the world.
Make a Mess! — Saturday, Sept. 24, 2 p.m.: Teens and Preteens (grades 5-12) come make a mess at the library. We will have messy art and messy projects! We will wrap up our hour with a color powder toss. You will get messy so please dress accordingly, wear clothes you can stain.
Maker Monday: Pompom Animals — Monday, Sept. 26, 3:30 p.m.: What kind of creatures can you create using yarn pompoms? We will start by making our own pompom maker out of cardboard. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Trust: Author Talk with Hernan Diaz — ZOOM — Tuesday, Sept. 27, 3 p.m. Join us for an afternoon with Pulitzer Prize finalist and PEN/Faulkner Award winner Hernan Diaz, author of “In the Distance and Trust.” Diaz holds a Ph.D. from NYU and edits the Spanish-language journal Revista Hispánica Moderna, at Columbia University.
Chill Out with A Dog — Tuesday, Sept. 27, 4 p.m.: Teens and Preteens (grades 5-12), feeling anxious or stressed out? Need a break? Come hang out with a sweet doggo and take a break from the busyness of the new school year. There will be snacks for you and Orla. No need to register.