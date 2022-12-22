Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
Mon.—Thurs. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sun. noon-4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Kids Winter Reading Program—Try our Winter Reading Program for a chance to earn prizes by reading books & doing activities. Ongoing through January 31. For ages 0-10.
Adult & Teen Winter Reading Challenge—Pick up your challenge sheet from the library or on our website, read books, do activities, and earn prizes. Ages 11+. Bring your sheet to the library after your first BINGO for a free coffee or donut coupon from Dunkin! Turn in your sheet by January 31st and each BINGO completed will be an entry into a drawing for one of five library mugs!
Waunastrummers—Fridays, 1—2:30 p.m.: Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
Jammie Jams—Every Monday, 6:30 p.m. Wear your coziest pajamas and join us in the Library for an evening storytime! We’ll share favorite stories, rhymes, activities, and more. Registration not required.
All Storytimes: Registration not required, siblings welcome. No storytimes Dec. 19-31
Preschool Storytime—Every Tuesday, 9:45 a.m.; Every Wednesday, 10:45 a.m.: Share more complex stories, songs, rhymes, and more. Recommended for developmental ages 3-5.
Tiny Tots—Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m.; Every Thursday, 9:45 a.m. Simple stories, rhymes, and songs. Recommended for developmental ages 0-3.
Baby Time—Every Wednesday, 9:45 a.m.Share some stories, rhymes, and lap songs, followed by play time for babies and chat time for caregivers! Recommended for developmental ages 0-1.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
LIBRARY CLOSED Friday, Dec. 23-26.
Murder Movie Marathon—Thursday, Dec. 29, 1-7:30 p.m. It is movie marathon time! Teens and preteens (grades 5-12) come watch movies all day long! No need to register, but make sure to bring pillows and blankets. We will have popcorn to snack on and pizza for dinner.
LIBRARY CLOSED Saturday, Dec. 31-Monday, Jan. 2.
Preteen Book Club—Wednesday, Jan. 4, 6:30 p.m.Preteens, join us as we discuss this month’s book club choice. Books are available in the library. We’ll have an activity, munch on snacks while we chat, and pick next month’s books!
Writer’s Group—Thursday, Jan. 5, 1 p.m. Are you looking for a way to simply connect with other local authors and writers? Join the Waunakee Library Writer’s Group! This is a monthly group that meets at the library on the 1st Thursday of the month to discuss all things writing related.
Reading Buddies—Thursday, Jan. 5, 4 p.m. Read a story with one of our Teen Volunteers! Each reader will have 15 minutes to read a story or two with one of our awesome volunteers, and will choose a book to keep. Reading together helps provide leadership, responsibility, and community service opportunities for our teens, who help foster a love of reading in kids. For grades K-4. Please register each child that will attend.
The Gilded Ones Series: Author Talk with Namina Forna—ZOOM: Saturday, Jan. 7, 1 p.m. Join us for an action-packed online conversation with New York Times bestselling author of “The Gilded Ones” Series in a discussion about her second installment in the series, “The Merciless Ones.”
Chalk Pastel Drawing Workshop—Tuesday, Jan. 10, 6:30 p.m. Chalk pastels is probably the most misunderstood and under-appreciated medium there is. Experiment while drawing your choice of a howling wolf or other images to choose from. For ages 16 and up. Registration required.
Wednesday Night Page Turners—Wednesday, Jan. 11, 6:30 p.m. Join Patti for an interesting discussion and laughs! This month’s book is “Normal People” by Sally Rooney.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic—Thursday, Thursday, Jan. 12, 3-6: p.m. We are excited to partner with Public Health Madison Dane County to provide a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic. No appointments needed. Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax available while supplies lasts. No ID or insurance required. Everyone 6 months and older is welcome. 6 months-17 year olds need a parent or guardian present. Primary or bivalent booster doses available.
The Young and the Restless—Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m. Get your wiggles out! The Young and the Restless open indoor play time is an opportunity for kids to be active, develop motor skills, and make new friends. Suggested ages 0-5. No registration required.