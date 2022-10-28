Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
OUR HOURS
Mon.—Thurs. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sun. noon-4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Every Friday 1-2:30 p.m. Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
Jammie Jams—Every Monday, 6:30 p.m.: Wear your coziest pajamas and join us in the Library for an evening storytime! We’ll share favorite stories, rhymes, activities, and more. Registration not required.
All Storytimes: Registration not required, siblings welcome.
Preschool Storytime—Every Tuesday, 9:45 a.m.; Every Wednesday, 10:45 a.m.: Share more complex stories, songs, rhymes, and more. Recommended for developmental ages 3-5.
Tiny Tots—Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m.; Every Thursday, 9:45 a.m. Simple stories, rhymes, and songs. Recommended for developmental ages 0-3.
Baby Time—Every Wednesday, 9:45 a.m.Share some stories, rhymes, and lap songs, followed by play time for babies and chat time for caregivers! Recommended for developmental ages 0-1.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
The Founding Mothers of NPR—ZOOM- Author Talk with Lisa Napoli Wednesday, Nov. 2, 3 p.m.: Writer, journalist, broadcaster, and speaker Lisa Napoli will discuss her group biography of the four women whose voices defined NPR, Susan, Linda, Nina, and Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR.
Preteen Book Club—Wednesday, Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m.: Preteens, join us as we discuss this month’s book club choice. Books are available in the library. We’ll have an activity, munch on snacks while we chat, and pick next month’s books!
Meditative Creativity—Thursday, Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m. Etegami is a Japanese artform. The main premise is that not only is it alright to be clumsy, it’s GOOD to be clumsy. That allows us to throw expectations out the window and play. We use a combination of ink and watercolor, and a highly unusual way of holding the brush, to create these “picture letters.”
Writer’s Group—Thursday, November 3, 1:00 p.m.Are you looking for a way to simply connect with other local authors and writers? Join the Waunakee Library Writer’s Group! This is a monthly group that meets at the library on the 1st Thursday of the month to discuss all things writing related.
Reading Buddies - Thursday, Nov. 3, 4 p.m. Read a story with one of our Teen Volunteers! Each reader will have 15 minutes to read a story or two with one of our awesome volunteers, and will choose a book to keep. Reading together helps provide leadership, responsibility, and community service opportunities for our teens, who help foster a love of reading in kids. For grades K-4. Please register each child that will attend.
Memory Screening—Friday, Nov. 4, noon-2 p.m.: Memory screening is an important part of overall health and much like other routine health screenings. The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dane County is offering free and confidential 15 minute memory screening appointments, including educational materials about memory concerns and brain health. To register for an appointment, please call Courtney at (608) 850-2533.
Game Day: Video and Board Games—Saturday, Nov. 5, 1—3 p.m. Teens and Preteens (grades 5-12), join us for game day! We will have a Nintendo Switch, a classic NES system, and board games galore! Bring a friend and join in the games.
STEAM Break: Paper Bridges—Wednesday, Nov. 9, 3:30 p.m. Can you build a strong bridge? We will make and test various designs using paper as our building material. For grades 1-4. Registration begins Oct. 26 @ 8 a.m.
Wednesday Night Page Turners—Wednesday, Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m.: Join Patti for an interesting discussion and laughs! This month’s book is “The Henna Artist” by Alka Joshi India.
Lessons in Chemistry: Author Talk with Bonnie Garmus—ZOOM: Thursday, November 10, 1:00 p.m. Join us for a dazzlingly entertaining virtual chat with author Bonnie Garmus as she discusses her debut New York Times bestselling novel “Lessons in Chemistry.”
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic—Thursday, Nov. 10, 3-6 p.m. The library has partnered with Public Health Madison Dane County to provide a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic. No appointments needed. Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax available while supplies lasts. No ID or insurance required. Everyone 6 months and older is welcome. 6 months-17 year olds need a parent or guardian present. Primary or bivalent booster doses available.
Chill Out with Art—Thursday, Nov. 10, 4 p.m. Teens and Preteens (grades 5-12), feeling anxious or stressed out? Need a break? Come make some art! Come take a break and make some stress free art. No need to register.
In Cod We Trust: A Deep Dive into the History of Fish & Chips—ZOOM: Thursday, Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m.; Claire Evans looks at what lies beneath a nostalgic national dish’s contentious international history: from secret fishing grounds, Cod Wars, and overfishing to the difficulty of selling fish in today’s political landscape. Learn how to make sure your fish and chips are sustainably sourced, and how to navigate and appreciate the highlights of a modern “chippy” menu.