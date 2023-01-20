Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
Mon.—Thurs. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sun. noon-4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Kids Winter Reading Program—Try our Winter Reading Program for a chance to earn prizes by reading books & doing activities. Ongoing through January 31. For ages 0-10.
Adult & Teen Winter Reading Challenge—Pick up your challenge sheet from the library or on our website, read books, do activities, and earn prizes. Ages 11+. Bring your sheet to the library after your first BINGO for a free coffee or donut coupon from Dunkin! Turn in your sheet by January 31st and each BINGO completed will be an entry into a drawing for one of five library mugs!
Waunastrummers—Fridays, 1—2:30 p.m.: Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Community Donations for Neighborhood Connection Jan. 16-22. Help show love for our community by donating the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection’s most-needed essentials: paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, personal toiletries, and household cleaning supplies! Drop off your donations in the library.
Story Crafters — Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. Meet for a story, song, and a craft! Recommended for all ages and caregivers.
Crafternoon: All Buttons and Stickers! — Monday, Jan. 23, 2 p.m.: Are you ready to make something awesome? Teens and Preteens (entering grades 5-12), it is time to bring out the button maker. We will also have our sticker maker available.
Maker Monday: Forest Fairies & Gnomes — Monday, Jan. 23, 3:30 p.m.: We will be making fairies and gnomes peg dolls, and decorating them with ribbons and felt. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
The Young and the Restless — Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. Get your wiggles out! The Young and the Restless open indoor play time is an opportunity for kids to be active, develop motor skills, and make new friends. Suggested ages 0-5.
xkcd Webcomic and What if? Series Creator: Author Talk with Randall Munroe — ZOOM — Tuesday, Jan. 31, 1 p.m.Join us as we chat online with Randall Munroe about his new book “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions.” The millions of people around the world who read and loved What If? still have questions, and those questions are getting stranger.
Tuesday, Jan. 31 — Winter Reading Program ends
Preteen Book Club — Wednesday, Feb. 1, 6:30 p.m. Preteens, join us as we discuss this month’s book club choice. Books are available in the library. We’ll have an activity, munch on snacks while we chat, and pick next month’s books!
Writer’s Group — Thursday, Feb. 2, 1 p.m.: Are you looking for a way to simply connect with other local authors and writers? Join the Waunakee Library Writer’s Group! This is a monthly group that meets at the library on the 1st Thursday of the month to discuss all things writing related.
Reading Buddies — Thursday, Feb. 2, 4 p.m.: Read a story with one of our Teen Volunteers! Each reader will have 15 minutes to read a story or two with one of our awesome volunteers, and will choose a book to keep. Reading together helps provide leadership, responsibility, and community service opportunities for our teens, who help foster a love of reading in kids. For grades K-4. Please register each child that will attend.
Kids Dance Party — Friday, Feb. 3, 9:45 a.m. Come shimmy, shake, and dance up a storm to all of our favorite songs! For kids and families.
Saturday Social — Saturday, Feb. 4, 9:45 a.m.: Get to know your neighbors at our Saturday Social! Join us in the den on the first Saturday of the month to meet new people in a warm and welcoming space. There will be complimentary coffee/tea and donuts to enjoy while catching up with old and new friends.