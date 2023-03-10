Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday noon-4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our website calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Waunastrummers—Fridays, 1-2:30 p.m.: Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
We have storytimes/Jammie Jams for all ages. Check the library website for dates and times.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Story Crafters — Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m.: Meet at the library for a story, song, and a craft!
Author Talk with David Epstein: Bestselling author of Range and The Sports Gene — ZOOM: Monday, March 13, noon: You’re invited to a conversation with New York Times bestselling author David Epstein as he chats about his most recent book, “Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World.” What’s the most effective path to success in any domain? It’s not what you think.
Pie Day — Tuesday, March 14, 9a.m.-pies last. The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library will once again sell delicious homemade pies of various types. Come early to have a good selection to choose from! All Proceeds go to the library for programs, materials, and activities.
My First Book Club — Tuesday, March 14, 3:30 p.m.: Join us as we snack and read longer picture books, early readers and chapter books together. We’ll finish with a fun activity and/or craft based on the book. Children do not need to be reading on their own for this club. Grades K-2. Please register each child that will attend.
Race To the Pole: The Amundsen and Scott Expeditions- Tuesday, March 14, 6:30 p.m.: In 1911, two men raced to the South Pole. One got there first and returned safely; the other died and became a legend. This is the story of how that happened.
A Good Yarn — Wednesday, March 15, 10 a.m.: Bring your current knitting/crochet project for a social hour with a group of like-minded fiber friends! Meets in the cozy Living Room.
Kids Club — Wednesday, March 15, 3:30 p.m.: Join us for a club just for kids. Each month will feature a different activity — it may be crafts, experiments, or a book discussion. For grades K-3. Registration required.
Book Club for Nature Lovers — Thursday, March 16, 3 p.m.: This book club focuses on nature writing of all genres, including fiction, short stories, creative nonfiction, natural history and poetry. For beginners and experienced readers of nature writing. Registration required.
Paws to Read — Thursday, March 16, 4 p.m. For grades K and up. Read a story with Disney, a certified Pet Partners Therapy Dog and Read With Me Program Dog! Each reader will have 10 minutes to read a story with this furry, fun-loving pal (he loves to look at the pictures). All readers must be accompanied by a caregiver to participate. Space is limited and registration is required.
Board Game Day — Friday, March 17, 2 p.m.: Teens and preteens (grades 5-8), we’re having a game day! Play board and card games, eat some snacks, and relax before a busy spring break starts.
Southern Inspired: Author Talk with Celebrity Chef Jernard A. Wells: Tuesday, March 21, 3 p.m. Zoom — A talk that will leave you starving for more! Join us as we chat with celebrity chef Jernard Wells about his newest cookbook “Southern Inspired: More Than 100 Delicious Dishes from My American Table to Yours.”
Alice in Wonderland Tea Party — Tuesday, March 21, 3:30 p.m.: Tea fit for a Queen! Come to Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland Tea Party where we will learn how to drink tea like a Queen, make crafts and play games. Registration required. For grades 1-4. Please email bgitzlaff@waupl.org by March 14 with allergy concerns.
Books in the Overlook (book club) - Tuesday, March 21, 6:30 p.m. This month’s book is “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan.
It’s Goof Off Day- Wednesday, March 22, 3:30 p.m.: Join us on National Goof Off Day where we will make silly self-portraits, play musical bananas and more. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Family Movie — Thursday, March 23, 2 p.m. Meet in the Storytime Room for an afternoon movie on the big screen! Snacks provided or you may bring your own. Title TBD. For all ages.
Escape Room: A Case of the Mondays — Thursday, March 23, 4:30 p.m. Teens and preteens (grades 5-12), it’s time to escape a world of eternal Mondays. Bring your clue-finding and puzzle-solving skills to save the days, or it will be Monday for the rest of the year! Space is limited. Registration required.
The Young and the Restless — Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. Get your wiggles out! The Young and the Restless open indoor play time is an opportunity for kids to be active, develop motor skills, and make new friends. Suggested ages 0-5. No registration required.
Maker Monday: Self Portraits — Monday, March 27, 3:30 p.m. How do we portray ourselves? Join us in creating your own self portrait using a variety of materials and techniques. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Bestselling author of The Lost Girls of Paris: Author Talk with Pam Jenoff: Tuesday, March 28, 6 p.m.- ZOOM: Join us for an exciting trip through time as we chat with New York Times bestselling historical fiction author Pam Jenoff about her newest book “Code Name Sapphire,” about a woman must rescue her cousin’s family from a train bound for Auschwitz in this riveting tale of bravery and resistance.