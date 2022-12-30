Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
Mon.—Thurs. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sun. noon-4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Kids Winter Reading Program—Try our Winter Reading Program for a chance to earn prizes by reading books & doing activities. Ongoing through January 31. For ages 0-10.
Adult & Teen Winter Reading Challenge—Pick up your challenge sheet from the library or on our website, read books, do activities, and earn prizes. Ages 11+. Bring your sheet to the library after your first BINGO for a free coffee or donut coupon from Dunkin! Turn in your sheet by January 31st and each BINGO completed will be an entry into a drawing for one of five library mugs!
Waunastrummers—Fridays, 1—2:30 p.m.: Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
Jammie Jams—Every Monday, 6:30 p.m. Wear your coziest pajamas and join us in the Library for an evening storytime! We’ll share favorite stories, rhymes, activities, and more. Registration not required.
All Storytimes: Registration not required, siblings welcome. No storytimes Dec. 19-31
Preschool Storytime—Every Tuesday, 9:45 a.m.; Every Wednesday, 10:45 a.m.: Share more complex stories, songs, rhymes, and more. Recommended for developmental ages 3-5.
Tiny Tots—Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m.; Every Thursday, 9:45 a.m. Simple stories, rhymes, and songs. Recommended for developmental ages 0-3.
Baby Time—Every Wednesday, 9:45 a.m.Share some stories, rhymes, and lap songs, followed by play time for babies and chat time for caregivers! Recommended for developmental ages 0-1.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
LIBRARY CLOSED Saturday, Dec. 31-Monday, Jan. 2.
Preteen Book Club—Wednesday, Jan. 4, 6:30 p.m.Preteens, join us as we discuss this month’s book club choice. Books are available in the library. We’ll have an activity, munch on snacks while we chat, and pick next month’s books!
Writer’s Group—Thursday, Jan. 5, 1 p.m. Are you looking for a way to simply connect with other local authors and writers? Join the Waunakee Library Writer’s Group! This is a monthly group that meets at the library on the 1st Thursday of the month to discuss all things writing related.
Reading Buddies—Thursday, Jan. 5, 4 p.m. Read a story with one of our Teen Volunteers! Each reader will have 15 minutes to read a story or two with one of our awesome volunteers, and will choose a book to keep. Reading together helps provide leadership, responsibility, and community service opportunities for our teens, who help foster a love of reading in kids. For grades K-4. Please register each child that will attend.
The Gilded Ones Series: Author Talk with Namina Forna—ZOOM: Saturday, Jan. 7, 1 p.m. Join us for an action-packed online conversation with New York Times bestselling author of “The Gilded Ones” Series in a discussion about her second installment in the series, “The Merciless Ones.”
Chalk Pastel Drawing Workshop—Tuesday, Jan. 10, 6:30 p.m. Chalk pastels is probably the most misunderstood and under-appreciated medium there is. Experiment while drawing your choice of a howling wolf or other images to choose from. For ages 16 and up. Registration required.
STEAM Break: Insects—Wednesday, Jan. 11, 3:30 p.m.What makes an Insect an Insect? We will be making an edible Insect model as we learn about what makes an insect unique from other bugs. Food will be used and consumed during this program. Please email cjensen@waupl.org by Sunday Jan 8th with any concerns. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Wednesday Night Page Turners—Wednesday, Jan. 11, 6:30 p.m. Join Patti for an interesting discussion and laughs! This month’s book is “Normal People” by Sally Rooney.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic—Thursday, Thursday, Jan. 12, 3-6: p.m. We are excited to partner with Public Health Madison Dane County to provide a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic. No appointments needed. Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax available while supplies lasts. No ID or insurance required. Everyone 6 months and older is welcome. 6 months-17 year olds need a parent or guardian present. Primary or bivalent booster doses available.
All Ages Storytime- Friday, Jan. 13, 9:45 a.m.: Join the professionals of CI Pediatric Therapy Centers for books, activities, and fun! Learn how to enhance your child’s language skills through reading Language and motor developmental milestones will be provided as well as opportunities to ask questions about your child’s development.. For all developmental ages and their caregiver. Registration is not required.
The Young and the Restless—Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m. Get your wiggles out! The Young and the Restless open indoor play time is an opportunity for kids to be active, develop motor skills, and make new friends. Suggested ages 0-5. No registration required.
Study and Snacks—Monday, Jan. 16, noon—8 p.m.: Teens, are you using the day off school to study? Come use the storytime room we have reserved for you all day long. Plus, we will have snacks to keep you fueled.
Selma: Movie & Discussion—Monday, Jan. 16, 9 a.m. & 2 p.m. Please join us as we watch and discuss Selma in honor of Martin Luther King Day. Sponsored by the Waunakee IDEA group.
I Have a Dream Storytime—Monday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. Join us for this special edition Storytime honoring Martin Luther King Jr. We’ll learn about kindness, making a difference, and celebrating differences. This storytime will include a craft, and a chance to share your dream for the future. All ages. No registration required
Decluttering to Start Your New Year: Author Talk with Dana K. White—ZOOMTuesday, Jan. 7, 1 p.m.Y ou’re invited to start your new year calm and collected by learning to become better organized and clutter-free with Dana K. White, creator of popular podcast and blog, A Slob Comes Clean, as she imparts tips from her books “Organizing for the Rest of Us” and “Decluttering at the Speed of Life.”
My First Book Club—Tuesday, Jan. 17, 3:30 p.m.: Join us as we snack and read longer picture books, early readers and chapter books together. We’ll finish with a fun activity and/or craft based on the book. Children do not need to be reading on their own for this club. Grades K-2. Please register each child that will attend.
Books in the Overlook—Tuesday, Jan. 17, 6:30 p.m.: This month’s book is “Beartown” by Frederik Bachman.
Kids Club—Wednesday, Jan. 18, 3:30 p.m. Join us for a club just for kids! Each month will feature a different activity—it may be crafts, experiments, or a book discussion. For grades K-3. Please register each child that will attend.
Survive & Advance—Wednesday, Jan. 18, 6:30 p.m. Listen to Tim Decorah tell his story of overcoming adversity through childhood and into adult life. There will be some highlights of success in school, athletics, and professional life. Tim will provide a plan to deal with the highs & lows of life. Tim has been a teacher and coach in the Waunakee School District for the last 28 years.
Book Club for Nature Lovers—Thursday, Jan. 19, 3 p.m. This book club focuses on nature writing of all genres, including fiction, short stories, creative nonfiction, natural history and poetry. For beginners and experienced readers of nature writing. Registration required.
Demystifying Estate Planning—Thursday, Jan. 19, 6:30 p.m. What is Estate Planning? What is Probate? How do I create a plan for my future that provides for loved ones, brings peace of mind, and makes my wishes known? In this seminar, we will provide answers and explore the various legal documents that make up an Estate Plan.