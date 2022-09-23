Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Every Friday 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
Jammie Jams — Every Monday, 6:30 p.m.: Wear your coziest pajamas and join us in the Library for an evening storytime! We’ll share favorite stories, rhymes, activities, and more. Registration not required. All Storytimes: Registration not required, siblings welcome.
Preschool Storytime — Every Tuesday, 9:45 a.m.; every Wednesday, 10:45 a.m.: Share more complex stories, songs, rhymes, and more. Recommended for developmental ages 3-5.
Tiny Tots — Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m.; every Thursday, 9:45 a.m.: Simple stories, rhymes, and songs. Recommended for developmental ages 0-3.
Baby Time — Every Wednesday, 9:45 a.m.: Share some stories, rhymes, and lap songs, followed by play time for babies and chat time for caregivers! Recommended for developmental ages 0-1.
Yoga, Qi Gong & Mindfulness — Every Friday, 9 a.m. (Patio): Join Katrina Krych, RYT-500, from Radiant Lotus Yoga, for an hour long exploration of gentle hatha yoga, qi gong, and mindfulness practices. Gently wake up your body while grounding your energy. If you have a mat and blocks, please bring them. Limited supply of mats and blocks available. Other props welcome and encouraged!
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
Adopt a Reading Buddy — Visit us now through the end of the month of September to adopt a reading buddy! Every reader will fill out an adoption certificate, choose a new (stuffed animal) friend to take home, and do their best to spend time reading together (almost) every day. For readers of all ages. Adoption takes place at the desk in the Kids area.
Make a Mess! — Saturday, Sept. 24, 2 p.m.: Teens and Preteens (grades 5-12). We will have messy art and messy projects! We will wrap up our hour with a color powder toss. You will get messy so please dress accordingly, wear clothes you can stain.
Maker Monday: Pompom Animals — Monday, Sept. 26, 3:30 p.m.: What kind of creatures can you create using yarn pompoms? We will start by making our own pompom maker out of cardboard. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Trust: Author Talk with Hernan Diaz — ZOOM — Tuesday, Sept. 27, 3 p.m.Join us for an afternoon with Pulitzer Prize finalist and PEN/Faulkner Award winner Hernan Diaz, author of “In the Distance and Trust.” Diaz holds a Ph.D. from NYU and edits the Spanish-language journal Revista Hispánica Moderna, at Columbia University.
Chill Out with A Dog — Tuesday, Sept. 27, 4 p.m.: Teens and Preteens (grades 5-12), feeling anxious or stressed out? Need a break? Hang out with a sweet doggo and take a break from the busyness of the new school year. There will be snacks for you and Orla. No need to register.
Story Crafters — Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m.: Meet at the library for a story, song, and a craft! For all ages and their caregiver. No registration required.
Building Connections Family Movie — Sunday, Oct. 2, 12:15 p.m.: Join us as we will watch the film Encanto (Rated PG, 102 minutes), followed by a craft and opportunity for families to talk about the movie’s themes. For all ages. This series is designed to introduce neighbors in Waunakee to each other and to lived experiences that may be different than their own. The series purpose is to promote community engagement, build relationships, and foster conversations – all with a goal of continual learning and growth.
Genealogy 101: Everyone’s a Beginner — Tuesday, Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m.: Each time a researcher starts to look at a new ancestor the search starts with the same types of records. This presentation provides guidance on how to start the search, organize the results and where to go next. Ancestry.com, FamilySearch.org and other sites will be included. Hosted by Lori Bessler, Reference Librarian at the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Writer’s Group — Thursday, Oct. 6, 1 p.m.: Are you looking for a way to simply connect with other local authors and writers? Join the Waunakee Library Writer’s Group! This is a monthly group that meets at the library on the 1st Thursday of the month to discuss all things writing related.
Never Too Late: Living Well at Any Age — Thursday, Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m. — ZOOM: Íeda Jónasdóttir Herman lived a full and active life into her nineties, fueled by a philosophy that it’s never too late to try new things. In this live virtual program, Íeda’s daughter, author Heidi Herman, will talk about her mom’s year of 93 new things and Ieda’s photo journal book, Never Too Late, which chronicles of those experiences.