Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday noon-4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Kids Winter Reading Program—Try our Winter Reading Program for a chance to earn prizes by reading books & doing activities. Ongoing through Jan. 31. For ages 0-10.
Adult & Teen Winter Reading Challenge—Pick up your challenge sheet from the library or on our website, read books, do activities, and earn prizes. Ages 11+. Bring your sheet to the library after your first BINGO for a free coffee or donut coupon from Dunkin! Turn in your sheet by January 31st and each BINGO completed will be an entry into a drawing for one of five library mugs!
Waunastrummers—Fridays, 1—2:30 p.m.: Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
The Young and the Restless — Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. Get your wiggles out! The Young and the Restless open indoor play time is an opportunity for kids to be active, develop motor skills, and make new friends. Suggested ages 0-5.
Snorytime — Monday, Jan. 30, 6:30 p.m.: Meet Jammie’s Jams quiet cousin! This evening Storytime will feature quiet and calm stories and songs, and be ideal for those who thrive in a more sensory-friendly environment.
xkcd Webcomic and What if? Series Creator: Author Talk with Randall Munroe — ZOOM — Tuesday, Jan. 31, 1 p.m.Join us as we chat online with Randall Munroe about his new book “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions.” The millions of people around the world who read and loved What If? still have questions, and those questions are getting stranger.
Tuesday, Jan. 31 — Winter Reading Program ends
Preteen Book Club — Wednesday, Feb. 1, 6:30 p.m. Preteens, join us as we discuss this month’s book club choice. Books are available in the library. We’ll have an activity, munch on snacks while we chat, and pick next month’s books!
Writer’s Group — Thursday, Feb. 2, 1 p.m.: Are you looking for a way to simply connect with other local authors and writers? Join the Waunakee Library Writer’s Group! This is a monthly group that meets at the library on the 1st Thursday of the month to discuss all things writing related.
Reading Buddies — Thursday, Feb. 2, 4 p.m.: Read a story with one of our Teen Volunteers! Each reader will have 15 minutes to read a story or two with one of our awesome volunteers, and will choose a book to keep. Reading together helps provide leadership, responsibility, and community service opportunities for our teens, who help foster a love of reading in kids. For grades K-4. Please register each child that will attend.
Kids Dance Party — Friday, Feb. 3, 9:45 a.m. Come shimmy, shake, and dance up a storm to all of our favorite songs! For kids and families.
Saturday Social — Saturday, Feb. 4, 9:45 a.m.: Get to know your neighbors at our Saturday Social! Join us in the den on the first Saturday of the month to meet new people in a warm and welcoming space. There will be complimentary coffee/tea and donuts to enjoy while catching up with old and new friends.
Crafternoon: Tape Resist Painting — Tuesday, Feb. 7, 4 p.m.: Teens and Preteens (grades 5-12), are you ready for some painting? We’ll be using tape and paint to create some cool patterned art — even if you don’t have an artistic bone in your body.
Building Connections Book Discussion — Tuesday, Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m.: Join us for light snacks and a discussion of Octavia E. Butler’s 1979 novel, “Kindred.” Registration is appreciated but not required.
STEAM Break: UW Space Place — Wednesday, Feb. 8, 3:30 p.m.: UW Space Place will be teaching us about Comets! Everyone will make their own comet to take home. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Preparing for College Admissions — Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m.: This is a college chat for parents of 8th -11th graders. We will focus on the college admissions timeline, test optional admissions, what colleges are looking for and tips and advice for students and parents as they prepare their courses, activities and plan ahead for college.
Wednesday Night Page Turners — Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m. Join Patti for an interesting discussion and laughs! This month’s book is “The Violin Conspiracy” by Brendon Slocumb.
Back in a Spell: Author Talk with Lana Harper — ZOOM — Thursday, Feb. 9, 6 p.m.: Join us for a magical evening with New York Times bestselling author Lana Harper as she discusses the enchanting third installment of her immensely popular “The Witches of Thistle Grove series, Back in a Spell.” Please register.
The Young and the Restless — Saturday, Feb. 11 & 25, 10 a.m. Get your wiggles out! The Young and the Restless open indoor play time is an opportunity for kids to be active, develop motor skills, and make new friends. Suggested ages 0-5.