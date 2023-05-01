Circulation desk—608-849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Waunastrummers
Every Friday 1-2:30 p.m. Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
We have storytimes/Jammie Jams for all ages. Check the library website for dates and times.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
Saturday Social
Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m.
Get to know your neighbors! Join us in the den on the first Saturday of the month to meet new people in a warm and welcoming space. Complimentary coffee/tea and donuts.
Story Crafters
Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.
Meet at the library for a story, song, and a craft! This program is recommended for all ages and their caregiver.
8-Bit Beads
Tuesday, May 9, 4:30 p.m.
Teens and preteens, do you need some Zelda art before the new game? Want to celebrate the new Mario movie? Make characters and items from your favorite video games out of fuse beads. We'll have patterns or you can create your own!
Book Sale
Wednesday, May 10, Noon - 7:30 p.m.
Opening at 12 p.m. and running through Sunday, May 14, the library is having a sale to clear out extra copies of titles! Stop by for deals on hundreds of books and DVDs! All items are $1 each.
STEAM Break: Paper Eiffel Tower
Wednesday, May 10, 3:30 p.m.
The Eiffel Tower is 1,000 feet tall! Using recycled newspaper we will see how high we can build our own Eiffel Towers. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Wednesday Night Page Turners
Wednesday, May 10, 6:30 p.m.
Join Patti for an interesting discussion and laughs! This month’s book is “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi.
Not Funny: Author Talk with Academy Award Nominated Jena Friedman – ZOOM
Wednesday, May 10, 7 p.m.
Growing up, Jena Friedman didn’t care about being likable. And she never wanted to be a comedian, either. Friedman’s debut collection, “Not Funny,” takes on the third rails of modern life in Jena’s bold and subversive style, with essays that explore cancel culture, sexism, work, celebrity worship, and…dead baby jokes.
My First Book Club
Tuesday, May 16, 3:30 p.m.
Join us as we snack and read longer picture books, early readers and chapter books together. We’ll finish with a fun activity and/or craft based on the book. Children do not need to be reading on their own for this club. Grades K-2.S Please register each child that will attend.
Books in the Overlook
Tuesday, May 16, 6:30 p.m.
This month’s book is “Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness” by Susannah Cahalan
A Good Yarn
Wednesday, May 17, 10 a.m.
Bring your current knitting/crochet project for a social hour with a group of like-minded fiber friends! Meets in the cozy Living Room.
Kids Club
Wednesday, May 17, 3:30 p.m.
Join us for a club just for kids! Each month will feature a different activity - it may be crafts, experiments, or a book discussion. For grades K-3. Please register each child that will attend.
Book Club for Nature Lovers
Thursday, May 18, 3 p.m.
This book club focuses on nature writing of all genres, including fiction, short stories, creative nonfiction, natural history and poetry. For beginners and experienced readers of nature writing. Registration required.
The Transformative Power of Art: Author Visit with Maria Katsaros-Molzahn
Thursday, May 18, 6:30 p.m.
Art has the power to heal, and those invested in the creative process recognize this aspect of their medium. In The Transformative Power of Art, Maria Katsaros-Molzahn and Magda Demou-Gryparis develop a narrative on this phenomenon. Having met at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church of Madison, WI, the two women quickly became friends. Magda and Maria connected through their shared interests and experiences, including art, immigration, and history.
Author Talk with Courtney Summers: New York Times Bestselling YA Author -ZOOM
Saturday, May 20, 1 p.m.
When sixteen-year-old Georgia Avis discovers the dead body of thirteen-year-old Ashley James, she teams up with Ashley's older sister, Nora, to find and bring the killer to justice before he strikes again. But their investigation throws Georgia into a world of unimaginable privilege and wealth, without conscience or consequence, and as Ashley’s killer closes in, Georgia will discover when money, power and beauty rule, it might not be a matter of who is guilty—but who is guiltiest.
Maker Monday: Spring Meadow Painting
Monday, May 22, 3:30 p.m.
Leave the paint brushes at home! We will be practicing our painting prowess using different tools and materials to paint creative spring garden landscape scenes. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Anime Club
Tuesday, May 23, 4:30 p.m.
Teens and preteens (grades 5-12), come celebrate anime! We'll watch anime and do some anime-related activities. Permission from a parent or guardian is required.
LIBRARY CLOSED
Monday, May 29