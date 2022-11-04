Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
OUR HOURS
Mon.—Thurs. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sun. noon-4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Every Friday 1-2:30 p.m. Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
Jammie Jams—Every Monday, 6:30 p.m.: Wear your coziest pajamas and join us in the Library for an evening storytime! We’ll share favorite stories, rhymes, activities, and more. Registration not required.
All Storytimes: Registration not required, siblings welcome.
Preschool Storytime—Every Tuesday, 9:45 a.m.; Every Wednesday, 10:45 a.m.: Share more complex stories, songs, rhymes, and more. Recommended for developmental ages 3-5.
Tiny Tots—Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m.; Every Thursday, 9:45 a.m. Simple stories, rhymes, and songs. Recommended for developmental ages 0-3.
Baby Time—Every Wednesday, 9:45 a.m.Share some stories, rhymes, and lap songs, followed by play time for babies and chat time for caregivers! Recommended for developmental ages 0-1.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
Memory Screening—Friday, Nov. 4, noon-2 p.m.: Memory screening is an important part of overall health and much like other routine health screenings. The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dane County is offering free and confidential 15 minute memory screening appointments, including educational materials about memory concerns and brain health. To register for an appointment, please call Courtney at (608) 850-2533.
Game Day: Video and Board Games—Saturday, Nov. 5, 1—3 p.m. Teens and Preteens (grades 5-12), join us for game day! We will have a Nintendo Switch, a classic NES system, and board games galore! Bring a friend and join in the games.
STEAM Break: Paper Bridges—Wednesday, Nov. 9, 3:30 p.m. Can you build a strong bridge? We will make and test various designs using paper as our building material. For grades 1-4. Registration begins Oct. 26 @ 8 a.m.
Wednesday Night Page Turners—Wednesday, Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m.: Join Patti for an interesting discussion and laughs! This month’s book is “The Henna Artist” by Alka Joshi India.
Lessons in Chemistry: Author Talk with Bonnie Garmus—ZOOM: Thursday, November 10, 1:00 p.m. Join us for a dazzlingly entertaining virtual chat with author Bonnie Garmus as she discusses her debut New York Times bestselling novel “Lessons in Chemistry.”
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic—Thursday, Nov. 10, 3-6 p.m. The library has partnered with Public Health Madison Dane County to provide a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic. No appointments needed. Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax available while supplies lasts. No ID or insurance required. Everyone 6 months and older is welcome. 6 months-17 year olds need a parent or guardian present. Primary or bivalent booster doses available.
Chill Out with Art—Thursday, Nov. 10, 4 p.m. Teens and Preteens (grades 5-12), feeling anxious or stressed out? Need a break? Come make some art! Come take a break and make some stress free art. No need to register.
In Cod We Trust: A Deep Dive into the History of Fish & Chips—ZOOM: Thursday, Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m.; Claire Evans looks at what lies beneath a nostalgic national dish’s contentious international history: from secret fishing grounds, Cod Wars, and overfishing to the difficulty of selling fish in today’s political landscape. Learn how to make sure your fish and chips are sustainably sourced, and how to navigate and appreciate the highlights of a modern “chippy” menu.
Community Art Swap—Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-noon: Help us keep art supplies out of landfills and into new loving homes! Bring new or gently used art supplies (paint, yarn, canvases, jewelry making supplies, anything goes!) and swap them for something new! Can’t make the swap, but still want to contribute? We are accepting donations of all art supplies leading up to the event. Reach out to Courtney @ (608) 850-2533 if you have additional questions.
Cooking with Huma—Monday, Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m. Join Huma as she cooks us a delicious meal of Mediterrenean chicken and lime basmati rice. Registration is required as spots are limited. Recipes will be available on night of.
Dinovember: Jurassic World VR—Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2- 6 p.m. Experience Dinovember like never before with Virtual Reality! Drop in to the lobby and try our Oculus Rift VR. This VR Experience allows you to see what it feels like to be in the presence and close proximity of a living dinosaur and to experience a sense of connection with it—with the mixture of awe, striking beauty and danger that this implies. Limited to ages 11 and up
How to Have Difficult Conversations About Race: with Kwame Christian—ZOOM- Tuesday, Nov. 15, 11 a.m.: Join us for an enlightening hour with bestselling author Kwame Christian as he chats about his new book “How to Have Difficult Conversations About Race: Practical Tools for Necessary Change in the Workplace and Beyond.”
My First Book Club - Tuesday, Nov. 15, 3:30 p.m.: Join us as we snack and read longer picture books, early readers and chapter books together. We’ll finish with a fun activity and/or craft based on the book. Children do not need to be reading on their own for this club. Grades K-2.. Please register each child that will attend.
Books in the Overlook—Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m.: This month’s book is “This Is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan.
A Good Yarn—Wednesday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. Bring your current knitting/crochet project for a social hour with a group of like-minded fiber friends! Meets in the cozy Living Room.
Kids Club—Wednesday, Nov. 16, 3:30 p.m. Join us for a club just for kids! Each month will feature a different activity—it may be crafts, experiments, or a book discussion