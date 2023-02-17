Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday noon-4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Waunastrummers—Fridays, 1-2:30 p.m.: Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
We have storytimes/Jammie Jams for all ages. Check the library website for dates and times.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Bilingual Storytime / Hora del Cuento Bilingüe — Friday, Feb.17, 9:45 a.m.: Join the fun of developing Spanish/English language skills with Bilingual storytime! We will be reading, singing and rhyming in both Spanish and English. For all ages.
Story Crafters — Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. Meet for a story, song, and a craft! Recommended for all ages and caregivers.
Books in the Overlook — Tuesday, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m. This month’s book is “Monogamy” by Sue Miller.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic — Thursday, Feb. 23, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. No appointments needed. Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax available while supplies last. No ID or insurance required. Everyone 6 months and older is welcome. 6 months-17 year olds need a parent or guardian present. Primary or bivalent booster doses.
GEE Funny Farm — Friday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. Come and meet the amazing animals from GEE Funny Farm! Learn some fun facts about them and their environments, while getting up-close and personal! Ages 4+.
Pancake Party — Friday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m. Teens and Preteens (grades 5-12), spend your day off school eating some pancakes! We’ll have some familiar toppings and maybe some more unusual ones for you to try… Please register.
The Young and the Restless — Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. Get your wiggles out! The Young and the Restless open indoor play time is an opportunity for kids to be active, develop motor skills, and make new friends. Suggested ages 0-5.
Maker Monday: Butterfly Magnets — Monday, Feb. 27, 3:30 p.m. Using clothespins, chenille stems, and beads, we will make butterflies that we will turn into magnets. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Author Talk with Sadeqa Johnson: “Yellow Wife” — ZOOM — Tuesday, Feb. 28, 3 p.m. We look forward to seeing you for an invigorating conversation with highly acclaimed author Sadeqa Johnson as she talks about her brand new novel, “The House of Eve.”