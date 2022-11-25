Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
Mon.—Thurs. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sun. noon-4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Every Friday 1-2:30 p.m. Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
Jammie Jams—Every Monday, 6:30 p.m. (No class Nov. 21): Wear your coziest pajamas and join us in the Library for an evening storytime! We’ll share favorite stories, rhymes, activities, and more. Registration not required.
All Storytimes: Registration not required, siblings welcome.
Preschool Storytime—Every Tuesday, 9:45 a.m.; Every Wednesday, 10:45 a.m.: Share more complex stories, songs, rhymes, and more. Recommended for developmental ages 3-5.
Tiny Tots—Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m.; Every Thursday, 9:45 a.m. Simple stories, rhymes, and songs. Recommended for developmental ages 0-3.
Baby Time—Every Wednesday, 9:45 a.m.Share some stories, rhymes, and lap songs, followed by play time for babies and chat time for caregivers! Recommended for developmental ages 0-1.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
The Young and the Restless—Saturday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m. Get your wiggles out! The Young and the Restless open indoor play time is an opportunity for kids to be active, develop motor skills, and make new friends. Suggested ages 0-5. No registration required.
Maker Monday: Pipe Cleaner and Pool Noodle Sculptures Monday, Nov. 28, 3:30 p.m. Using pipe cleaners and pool noodles as our base, we will build one-of-a-kind sculptures. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Dinovember: Jurassic World VR—Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2-6 p.m. Experience Dinovember like never before with Virtual Reality! Drop in to the lobby and try our Oculus Rift VR. This VR Experience allows you to see what it feels like to be in the presence and close proximity of a living dinosaur and to experience a sense of connection with it—with the mixture of awe, striking beauty and danger that this implies. Limited to ages 11 and up. Minors under 18 must have a signed parental permission form. Permission forms can be found here or at the library.
The Wisdom of Trauma Film Screening—Wednesday, Nov. 30, 1 p.m. Join in on the conversation as we invite the community to support each other as we learn and understand more about trauma together. The film is about 90mins long with discussion afterwards.
Kids Winter Reading Program—Thursday, Dec. 1, All Day: Try our Winter Reading Program for a chance to earn more prizes! Pick up your reading sheet from the kids desk , read books, do activities, and earn prizes. Program is ongoing through January 31 and is for ages 0-10.
Writer’s Group—Thursday, Dec. 1, 1 p.m. Are you looking for a way to simply connect with other local authors and writers? Join the Waunakee Library Writer’s Group! This is a monthly group that meets at the library on the 1st Thursday of the month to discuss all things writing related.
Chill Out with Art—Thursday, Dec. 1, 4 p.m.Teens and Preteens (grades 5-12), feeling anxious or stressed out? Need a break? Make some art! Take a break and make some stress free art. No need to register.
Reading Buddies—Thursday, Dec. 1, 4 p.m. Read a story with one of our Teen Volunteers! Each reader will have 15 minutes to read a story or two with one of our awesome volunteers, and will choose a book to keep. Reading together helps provide leadership, responsibility, and community service opportunities for our teens, who help foster a love of reading in kids. For grades K-4. Please register each child that will attend.
Author Talk with Geraldine Brooks—Tuesday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m. ZOOM: Join us for an exciting virtual chat with the highly-acclaimed and award winning novelist, Geraldine Brooks in conversation about her most recent New York Times Bestselling novel “Horse.” Brooks braids a sweeping story of spirit, obsession, and injustice across American history.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic—Wednesday, Dec. 7, 3—6 p.m. No appointments needed. Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax available while supplies last, both primary or bivalent doses. No ID or insurance required. Everyone 6 months and older is welcome; ages 6 months-17-year-olds need a parent or guardian present.
Preteen Book Club—Wednesday, Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m. Preteens, join us as we discuss this month’s book club choice. Books are available in the library. We’ll have an activity, munch on snacks while we chat, and pick next month’s books.
Through the Night Film Screening and Discussion—Building Connections: Thursday, Dec. 8, 6 p.m. Join Waunakee Public Library, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, Create Waunakee, and Waunakee IDEA for a viewing and facilitated discussion of the documentary “Through the Night,” a documentary that explores the personal cost of our modern economy through the stories of two working mothers and a child care provider.