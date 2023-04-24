Circulation desk—608-849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
OUR HOURS
Mon. - Thurs. 9 a.m. – 8p.m.
Fri. 9 a.m. – 6p.m.
Sat. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sun. 12 – 4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Waunastrummers
Every Friday 1-2:30 p.m. Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
We have storytimes/Jammie Jams for all ages. Check the library website for dates and times.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
Kids Dance Party
Friday, April 28, 9:45 a.m.
Shimmy, shake, and dance up a storm to all of our favorite songs! For kids and families.
Story Crafters
Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m.
Meet at the library for a story, song, and a craft! Recommended for all ages and their caregiver.
Talk with Britt Hawthorne - ZOOM
Wednesday, May 3, 12 p.m.
Are you committed to building an antiracist family environment for your children? Raising antiracist children is a noble goal for any parent, caregiver, or educator, but it can be hard to know where to start. Raising Antiracist Children acts as an interactive guide for strategically incorporating the tools of inclusivity into everyday life and parenting.
LEGO League
Wednesday, May 3, 3:30 p.m.
Hello LEGO lovers! Come join us to freely build your own creation or participate in the monthly LEGO building challenge. For grades 1-4
Preteen Book Club
Wednesday, May 3, 6:30 p.m.
Preteens, join us as we discuss this month's book club choice. Books are available in the library. We'll have an activity, munch on snacks while we chat, and pick next month's books!
Writer's Group
Thursday, May 4, 1 p.m.
Are you looking for a way to simply connect with other local authors and writers? Join the Waunakee Library Writer’s Group! This is a monthly group that meets at the library on the 1st Thursday of the month to discuss all things writing related.
Reading Buddies
Thursday, May 4, 4 p.m.
Read a story with one of our Teen Volunteers! Each reader will have 15 minutes to read a story or two with one of our awesome volunteers, and will choose a book to keep. Reading together helps provide leadership, responsibility, and community service opportunities for our teens, who help foster a love of reading in kids. For grades K-4. Please register each child that will attend.
Saturday Social
Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m.
Get to know your neighbors! Join us in the den on the first Saturday of the month to meet new people in a warm and welcoming space. Complimentary coffee/tea and donuts.
Story Crafters
Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.
Meet at the library for a story, song, and a craft! This program is recommended for all ages and their caregiver.
Book Sale
Wednesday, May 10, 12 - 7:30 p.m.
Opening at 12 p.m. and running through Sunday, May 14, the library is having a sale to clear out extra copies of titles! Stop by for deals on hundreds of books and DVDs! All items are $1 each.
Not Funny: Author Talk with Academy Award Nominated Jena Friedman – ZOOM
Wednesday, May 10, 7 p.m.
Growing up, Jena Friedman didn’t care about being likable. And she never wanted to be a comedian, either. A child of the 90s, she wouldn’t discover her knack for the funny business until research for her college thesis led her to take an improv class in Chicago. Friedman’s debut collection, Not Funny, takes on the third rails of modern life in Jena’s bold and subversive style, with essays that explore cancel culture, sexism, work, celebrity worship, and…dead baby jokes.
My First Book Club
Tuesday, May 16, 3:30 p.m.
Join us as we snack and read longer picture books, early readers and chapter books together. We’ll finish with a fun activity and/or craft based on the book. Children do not need to be reading on their own for this club. Grades K-2. Please register each child that will attend.
Books in the Overlook
Tuesday, May 16, 6:30 p.m.
This month’s book is “Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness” by Susannah Cahalan
A Good Yarn
Wednesday, May 17, 10:00 a.m.
Bring your current knitting/crochet project for a social hour with a group of like-minded fiber friends! Meets in the cozy Living Room.
Book Club for Nature Lovers
Thursday, May 18, 3:00 p.m.
This book club focuses on nature writing of all genres, including fiction, short stories, creative nonfiction, natural history and poetry. For beginners and experienced readers of nature writing. Registration required.
The Transformative Power of Art: Author Visit with Maria Katsaros-Molzahn
Thursday, May 18, 6:30 p.m.
Art has the power to heal, and those invested in the creative process recognize this aspect of their medium. In The Transformative Power of Art, Maria Katsaros-Molzahn and Magda Demou-Gryparis develop a narrative on this phenomenon. Having met at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church of Madison, WI, the two women quickly became friends. Magda and Maria connected through their shared interests and experiences, including art, immigration, and history.