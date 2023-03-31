Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday noon-4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our website calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Waunastrummers—Fridays, 1-2:30 p.m.: Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain. We have storytimes/Jammie Jams for all ages. Check the library website for dates and times.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Saturday Social — Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m.: Get to know your neighbors at our Saturday Social! Join us in the den on the first Saturday of the month to meet new people in a warm and welcoming space. There will be complimentary coffee/tea and donuts to enjoy while catching up with old and new friends.
The Young and the Restless — Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m.: Get your wiggles out! The Young and the Restless open indoor play time is an opportunity for kids to be active, develop motor skills, and make new friends.
Trinity Irish Dancers — Saturday, April 1, 1 p.m.: Back by popular demand (and because we love them as much as you do!) the talented & tenacious Trinity Irish Dancers return to demonstrate their jaw-dropping skills and passion for the Irish jig! Their thirty minute ensemble performance is too good to miss!
Author Talk with Kate Beaton — Bestselling Cartoonist — ZOOM Tuesday, April 4, 6 p.m. :Join us for an enlightening hour online with highly-acclaimed Kate Beaton, the New York Times bestselling author of “Hark! A Vagrant!” And “Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands.”
LEGO League — Wednesday, April 5, 3:30 p.m.: Hello LEGO lovers! Come join us to freely build your own creation or participate in the monthly LEGO building challenge. For grades 1-4.
Preteen Book Club — Wednesday, April 5, 6:30 p.m. Preteens, join us as we discuss this month’s book club choice. Books are available in the library. We’ll have an activity, munch on snacks while we chat, and pick next month’s books!
Writer’s Group — Thursday, April 6, 1 p.m. Are you looking for a way to simply connect with other local authors and writers? Join the Waunakee Library Writer’s Group! This is a monthly group that meets at the library on the 1st Thursday of the month to discuss all things writing related.
Reading Buddies — Thursday, April 6, 4 p.m. Read a story with one of our Teen Volunteers! Each reader will have 15 minutes to read a story or two with one of our awesome volunteers, and will choose a book to keep. Reading together helps provide leadership, responsibility, and community service opportunities for our teens, who help foster a love of reading in kids. For grades K-4. Please register each child that will attend.
Ice Cream and Board Game Party — Friday, April 7, 3 p.m. TACOS presents an ice cream and board game day. Eat ice cream, play games, and have a lot of fun. For grades K and up. Registration required. Parents are welcome to attend, but please save the ice cream for the registered youth.
My First Book Club — Tuesday, April 11, 3:30 p.m. Join us as we snack and read longer picture books, early readers and chapter books together. We’ll finish with a fun activity and/or craft based on the book. Children do not need to be reading on their own for this club. Grades K-2. Please register each child that will attend.
April Wellness: Hot Topics in Prevention — Wednesday, April 12, 1 p.m. Learn from our panel of experts what trends we are seeing in the spaces of alcohol, drugs, and mental health in Waunakee. Panelists include Alyson Schaefer of Mental Fitness 4 Teens, WCHS School Liaison Officer Mitch Flora, and Ryan Sheahan of Public Health Madison Dane County. Presented by Waunakee Community Cares Coalition.
STEAM Break: Spring WeatherWednesday, April 12, 3:30 p.m.How are rainbows made? Where does rain come from? How do clouds form? Join us as we explore the wonderful world of weather through activities and experimentation. Grades 1-4. Registration Required.
Wednesday Night Page Turners: Wednesday, April 12, 6:30 p.m. Join Patti for an interesting discussion and laughs! This month’s book is “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah.