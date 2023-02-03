Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday noon-4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Waunastrummers—Fridays, 1—2:30 p.m.: Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
We have storytimes/Jammie Jams for all ages. Check the library website for dates and times.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Kids Dance Party — Friday, Feb. 3, 9:45 a.m. Come shimmy, shake, and dance up a storm to all of our favorite songs! For kids and families.
Saturday Social — Saturday, Feb. 4, 9:45 a.m.: Get to know your neighbors at our Saturday Social! Join us in the den on the first Saturday of the month to meet new people in a warm and welcoming space. There will be complimentary coffee/tea and donuts to enjoy while catching up with old and new friends.
Crafternoon: Tape Resist Painting — Tuesday, Feb. 7, 4 p.m.: Teens and Preteens (grades 5-12), are you ready for some painting? We’ll be using tape and paint to create some cool patterned art — even if you don’t have an artistic bone in your body.
Building Connections Book Discussion — Tuesday, Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m.: Join us for light snacks and a discussion of Octavia E. Butler’s 1979 novel, “Kindred.” Registration is appreciated but not required.
STEAM Break: UW Space Place — Wednesday, Feb. 8, 3:30 p.m.: UW Space Place will be teaching us about Comets! Everyone will make their own comet to take home. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Preparing for College Admissions — Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m.: This is a college chat for parents of 8th -11th graders. We will focus on the college admissions timeline, test optional admissions, what colleges are looking for and tips and advice for students and parents as they prepare their courses, activities and plan ahead for college.
Wednesday Night Page Turners — Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m. Join Patti for an interesting discussion and laughs! This month’s book is “The Violin Conspiracy” by Brendon Slocumb.
Back in a Spell: Author Talk with Lana Harper — ZOOM — Thursday, Feb. 9, 6 p.m.: Join us for a magical evening with New York Times bestselling author Lana Harper as she discusses the enchanting third installment of her immensely popular “The Witches of Thistle Grove series, Back in a Spell.” Please register.
The Young and the Restless — Saturday, Feb. 11 & 25, 10 a.m. Get your wiggles out! The Young and the Restless open indoor play time is an opportunity for kids to be active, develop motor skills, and make new friends. Suggested ages 0-5.
My First Book Club — Tuesday, Feb. 14, 3:30 p.m.: Join us as we snack and read longer picture books, early readers and chapter books together. We’ll finish with a fun activity and/or craft based on the book. Children do not need to be reading on their own for this club. Grades K-2.. Please register each child that will attend.
A Good Yarn — Wednesday, Feb. 15, 10 a.m. Bring your current knitting/crochet project for a social hour with a group of like-minded fiber friends! Meets in the cozy Living Room.
Kids Club Wednesday, Feb. 15, 3:30 p.m.: Join us for a club just for kids! Each month will feature a different activity — it may be crafts, experiments, or a book discussion. For grades K-3. Please register each child that will attend.
Tastes Like War: An Author Talk with Grace M. Cho — ZOOM Thursday, Febr. 16, noon. You’re invited to an insightful chat with award-winning author Grace M. Cho as she discusses her memoir, “Tastes Like War.” Please register.
Book Club for Nature Lovers — Thursday, Feb. 16, 3 p.m. This book club focuses on nature writing of all genres, including fiction, short stories, creative nonfiction, natural history and poetry. For beginners and experienced readers of nature writing. Registration required.
Paws to Read — Thursday, Feb. 16, 4 p.m.: For grades K and up. Read a story with Disney, a certified Pet Partners Therapy Dog and Read With Me Program Dog! Each reader will have 10 minutes to read a story with this furry, fun-loving pal (he loves to look at the pictures). All readers must be accompanied by a caregiver to participate. Space is limited and registration is required.
Race To the Pole: The Amundsen and Scott Expeditions — Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m.: In 1911, two men raced to the South Pole. One got there first and returned safely; the other died and became a legend. This is the story of how that happened.
Story Crafters — Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. Meet for a story, song, and a craft! Recommended for all ages and caregivers.