Circulation desk—608-849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
OUR HOURS
Mon. — Thurs. 9 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Fri. 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Sat. 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Sun. noon — 4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Waunastrummers—Every Friday 1-2:30 p.m. Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain. We have storytimes/Jammie Jams for all ages. Check the library website for dates and times.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
Paws to Read — Tuesday, April 18, 4 p.m. For grades K and up. Read a story with Disney, a certified Pet Partners Therapy Dog and Read With Me Program Dog! Each reader will have 10 minutes to read a story with this furry, fun-loving pal (he loves to look at the pictures). All readers must be accompanied by a caregiver to participate. Space is limited and registration is required.
Books in the Overlook — Tuesday, April 18, 6:30 p.m. — This month’s book is “The People You Keep” by Allie Larkin.
A Good Yarn — Wednesday, April 19, 10:00 a.m.Bring your current knitting/crochet project for a social hour with a group of like-minded fiber friends! Meets in the cozy Living Room.
Kids Club — Wednesday, April 19, 3:30 p.m. Join us for a club just for kids! Each month will feature a different activity — it may be crafts, experiments, or a book discussion. For grades K-3. Please register each child that will attend.
April Wellness: Mental Health Journey — with Tim Decorah: Wednesday, April 19, 6:30 p.m.As a teacher and coach in the Waunakee School District for the last 28 years, very few knew what was going on in Tim Decorah’s anxiety and panic-stricken world. Join us as we listen to Tim talk about his adversities through childhood that ultimately lead to battling anxiety as an adult.
Book Club for Nature Lovers — Thursday, April 20, 3 p.m. This book club focuses on nature writing of all genres, including fiction, short stories, creative nonfiction, natural history and poetry. For beginners and experienced readers of nature writing. Registration required.
The Young and the Restless — Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.Get your wiggles out! The Young and the Restless open indoor play time is an opportunity for kids to be active, develop motor skills, and make new friends.
Maker Monday: Seed Bomb — Monday, April 24, 3:30 p.m. We will use recycled paper and wildflower seeds to create Seed Bombs. Plant them in your garden this spring and watch them grow! For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Author Visit: Christine Hawkinson — Monday, April 24, 6:30 p.m. 50 Years in the Bleachers—What Modern Sports Parents Can Learn From a Title IX Pioneer is about the evolution of youth sports, told through author Christine Hawkinson’s experiences as a Title IX pioneer, coach’s daughter, coach’s wife, and sports parent.
Anime Club — Tuesday, April 25, 4:30 p.m., Teens and preteens (grades 5-12), celebrate anime! We’ll watch anime and do some anime-related activities.
Building Connections Book Club — Tuesday, April 25, 6:30 p.m. Join us for light snacks and a discussion of George M. Johnson’s memoir, All Boys Aren’t Blue. Copies of the book will be available at the library.
April Wellness: Strong Mind, Strong Body, Strong You! — Wednesday, April 26, 6:30 p.m., Learn the best strategies to support yourself and those around you. Registered dietitian Sean Casey and WCCC Project Coordinator Dr. Michelle McGrath will discuss nutrition, peak performance, and mental health strategies to achieve a strong mind, strong body, strong you! Presented by Waunakee Community Cares Coalition.
New York Times Bestselling Author of Ordinary Grace: Author Talk with William Kent Krueger — ZOOM — Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m., You are in for a riveting hour online with New York Times bestselling author William Kent Krueger! Join us as he discusses his newest book in the Cork O’Connor series Fox Creek and his other works!
Kids Dance Party — Friday, April 28, 9:45 a.m. Shimmy, shake, and dance up a storm to all of our favorite songs! For kids and families.
Story Crafters — Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. Meet at the library for a story, song, and a craft! Recommended for all ages and their caregiver.