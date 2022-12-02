Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Mon.—Thurs. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sun. noon-4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Kids Winter Reading Program—Try our Winter Reading Program for a chance to earn prizes by reading books & doing activities. Ongoing through January 31. For ages 0-10.
Adult & Teen Winter Reading Challenge—Pick up your challenge sheet from the library or on our website, read books, do activities, and earn prizes. Ages 11+. Bring your sheet to the library after your first BINGO for a free coffee or donut coupon from Dunkin! Turn in your sheet by January 31st and each BINGO completed will be an entry into a drawing for one of five library mugs!
{p class=”p1”}Every Friday 1-2:30 p.m. Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
Jammie Jams—Every Monday, 6:30 p.m. (No class Nov. 21): Wear your coziest pajamas and join us in the Library for an evening storytime! We’ll share favorite stories, rhymes, activities, and more. Registration not required.
All Storytimes: Registration not required, siblings welcome.
Preschool Storytime—Every Tuesday, 9:45 a.m.; Every Wednesday, 10:45 a.m.: Share more complex stories, songs, rhymes, and more. Recommended for developmental ages 3-5.
Tiny Tots—Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m.; Every Thursday, 9:45 a.m. Simple stories, rhymes, and songs. Recommended for developmental ages 0-3.
Baby Time—Every Wednesday, 9:45 a.m.Share some stories, rhymes, and lap songs, followed by play time for babies and chat time for caregivers! Recommended for developmental ages 0-1.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
The Young and the Restless—Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.Get your wiggles out! The Young and the Restless open indoor play time is an opportunity for kids to be active, develop motor skills, and make new friends. Suggested ages 0-5. No registration required.
Author Talk with Geraldine Brooks—Tuesday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m. ZOOM: Join us for an exciting virtual chat with the highly-acclaimed and award winning novelist, Geraldine Brooks in conversation about her most recent New York Times Bestselling novel “Horse.” Brooks braids a sweeping story of spirit, obsession,
Cardmaking—Tuesday, December 6, 6:30 p.m.Join us for a Holiday Card Making Buffet. Stampin’ UP! demonstrator, Jamie Statz-Paynter will bring a variety of card designs for you to choose which 3 cards you make. Space is limited. Registration required!
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic—Wednesday, Dec. 7, 3—6 p.m. No appointments needed. Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax available while supplies last, both primary or bivalent doses. No ID or insurance required. Everyone 6 months and older is welcome; ages 6 months-17-year-olds need a parent or guardian present.
Preteen Book Club—Wednesday, Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m. Preteens, join us as we discuss this month’s book club choice. Books are available in the library. We’ll have an activity, munch on snacks while we chat, and pick next month’s books.
Through the Night Film Screening and Discussion—Building Connections: Thursday, Dec. 8, 6 p.m. Join Waunakee Public Library, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, Create Waunakee, and Waunakee IDEA for a viewing and facilitated discussion of the documentary “Through the Night,” a documentary that explores the personal cost of our modern economy through the stories of two working mothers and a child care provider.
Story Crafters—Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. Meet at the library for a story, song, and a craft! Recommended for all ages and their caregiver. No registration required.
Author Talk with Bestselling Author Fredrik Backman—ZOOM: Saturday, Dec. 10, 1 p.m.: An online chat with bestselling author Fredrik Backman as we discuss his outstanding body of work, including his breathtaking new novel, “The Winners,” the third installment of the “Beartown” series. Registration on line (or call) required!
My First Book Club—Tuesday, Dec. 13, 3:30 p.m. Join us as we snack and read longer picture books, early readers and chapter books together. We’ll finish with a fun activity and/or craft based on the book. Children do not need to be reading on their own for this club. Grades K-2. Please register each child that will attend.
Holiday Caroling—Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Don’t be surprised if you hear a bit of caroling at the library provided by the Waunakee HS a cappella singers.
A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America: Author Talk with Nicole Eustace—ZOOM—Wednesday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m. You’re invited to explore early-American history during an online afternoon conversation with Pulitzer Prize winning historian Nicole Eustace as she discusses her 2022 award winning book “Covered With Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America.”
STEAM Break: Ice Cream Taste Test—Wednesday, Dec. 14, 3:30 p.m. What makes a good ice cream? We will do a taste test of several brands of vanilla ice cream. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Wednesday Night Page Turners—Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m. Join Patti for an interesting discussion and laughs! This month’s book is “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks.
Book Club for Nature Lovers—Thursday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m. This book club focuses on nature writing of all genres, including fiction, short stories, creative nonfiction, natural history and poetry. For beginners and experienced readers of nature writing. Registration required.
Painting Evergreen and Holly—Thursday, Dec. 15, 6:30 p.m.: In this watercolor class, you will learn the fundamentals of painting botanicals, with a focus on wintery snow-dusted evergreen branches with holly berries. The final product will be a festive collage that you’ll be happy to hang during the holiday season (or, perhaps, turn into personalized wrapper paper)! Class is hosted by Kaitlin Walsh of Lyon Road Art. Registration required.