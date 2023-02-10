Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday noon-4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Waunastrummers—Fridays, 1—2:30 p.m.: Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
We have storytimes/Jammie Jams for all ages. Check the library website for dates and times.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
The Young and the Restless — Saturday, Feb. 11 & 25, 10 a.m. Get your wiggles out! The Young and the Restless open indoor play time is an opportunity for kids to be active, develop motor skills, and make new friends. Suggested ages 0-5.
My First Book Club — Tuesday, Feb. 14, 3:30 p.m.: Join us as we snack and read longer picture books, early readers and chapter books together. We’ll finish with a fun activity and/or craft based on the book. Children do not need to be reading on their own for this club. Grades K-2.. Please register each child that will attend.
A Good Yarn — Wednesday, Feb. 15, 10 a.m. Bring your current knitting/crochet project for a social hour with a group of like-minded fiber friends! Meets in the cozy Living Room.
Kids Club — Wednesday, Feb. 15, 3:30 p.m.: Join us for a club just for kids! Each month will feature a different activity — it may be crafts, experiments, or a book discussion. For grades K-3. Please register each child that will attend.
Tastes Like War: An Author Talk with Grace M. Cho — ZOOM Thursday, Febr. 16, noon. You’re invited to an insightful chat with award-winning author Grace M. Cho as she discusses her memoir, “Tastes Like War.” Please register.
Book Club for Nature Lovers — Thursday, Feb. 16, 3 p.m. This book club focuses on nature writing of all genres, including fiction, short stories, creative nonfiction, natural history and poetry. For beginners and experienced readers of nature writing. Registration required.
Paws to Read — Thursday, Feb. 16, 4 p.m.: For grades K and up. Read a story with Disney, a certified Pet Partners Therapy Dog and Read With Me Program Dog! Each reader will have 10 minutes to read a story with this furry, fun-loving pal (he loves to look at the pictures). All readers must be accompanied by a caregiver to participate. Space is limited and registration is required.
Race To the Pole: The Amundsen and Scott Expeditions — Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m.: In 1911, two men raced to the South Pole. One got there first and returned safely; the other died and became a legend. This is the story of how that happened.
Story Crafters — Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. Meet for a story, song, and a craft! Recommended for all ages and caregivers.
Books in the Overlook - Tuesday, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m. This month’s book is “Monogamy” by Sue Miller.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic — Thursday, Feb. 23, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. No appointments needed. Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax available while supplies last. No ID or insurance required. Everyone 6 months and older is welcome. 6 months-17 year olds need a parent or guardian present. Primary or bivalent booster doses.
GEE Funny Farm — Friday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. Come and meet the amazing animals from GEE Funny Farm! Learn some fun facts about them and their environments, while getting up-close and personal! Ages 4+.
Pancake Party — Friday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m. Teens and Preteens (grades 5-12), spend your day off school eating some pancakes! We’ll have some familiar toppings and maybe some more unusual ones for you to try… Please register.