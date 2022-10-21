Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Every Friday 1-2:30 p.m. Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
Jammie Jams—Every Monday, 6:30 p.m.: Wear your coziest pajamas and join us in the Library for an evening storytime! We’ll share favorite stories, rhymes, activities, and more. Registration not required.
All Storytimes: Registration not required, siblings welcome.
Preschool Storytime—Every Tuesday, 9:45 a.m.; Every Wednesday, 10:45 a.m.: Share more complex stories, songs, rhymes, and more. Recommended for developmental ages 3-5.
Tiny Tots—Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m.; Every Thursday, 9:45 a.m. Simple stories, rhymes, and songs. Recommended for developmental ages 0-3.
Baby Time—Every Wednesday, 9:45 a.m.Share some stories, rhymes, and lap songs, followed by play time for babies and chat time for caregivers! Recommended for developmental ages 0-1.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
Book Club for Nature Lovers—Thursday, Oct. 20, 3 p.m.: This book club, led by Troy Hess, founder of On the Yahara Writing Center, Madison, focuses on nature writing of all genres, including fiction, short stories, creative nonfiction, natural history and poetry. This book group is meant for beginners and experienced readers of nature writing alike. Please register to receive materials before class.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic—Thursday, Oct. 20, 3-6:00 p.m.: We are excited to partner with Public Health Madison Dane County to provide a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic. No appointments needed. Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax available while supplies lasts. No ID or insurance required. Everyone 6 months and older is welcome. 6 months-17 year olds need a parent or guardian present. Primary or bivalent booster doses.
PAWS to Read—Thursday, Oct. 20, 4 p.m.: Come read a story with Dalton, a certified Pet Partners Therapy Dog and Read With Me Program Dog! Each reader will have 10 minutes to read a story (he loves to look at the pictures). All readers with this furry, fun-loving pal must be accompanied by a caregiver to participate. For grades K-4. Please register each child that will attend.
Maker Monday: Color Resist ArtMonday, Oct. 24, 3:30 p.m. Using tape and crayons we will create unique watercolor resist paintings. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Author Visit: John Hildebrand—Monday, Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m.: With his canoe, John Hildebrand goes on an 800-mile journey navigating a circular path through numerous beautiful rivers of Wisconsin learning about our rural communities, some thriving, some not. But all have a jewel to preserve, which he shares in his book—“Long Way Round: Thru the Heartland by River” and introduces individuals struggling to keep their communities afloat.
Chill Out with Art—Tuesday, Oct. 25, 4 p.m.: Teens and Preteens (grades 5-12), feeling anxious or stressed out? Need a break? Come make some art! Take a break and make some stress free art. No need to register.
The Diamond Eye: Author Talk with Kate Quinn—ZOOM Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m. Join us for a captivating conversation with historical fiction writer Kate Quinn as she discusses her newest release, “The Diamond Eye”, and her other works.
Quinn is the author of several New York Times bestsellers, including “The Alice Network”, “The Huntress,” and “The Rose Code.” Quinn’s latest book, “The Diamond Eye”, offers an unforgettable World War II tale of a quiet bookworm who becomes history’s deadliest female sniper. Based on a true story.
Housing in Dane County—ZOOM—Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m. Learn about evictions in Dane County currently and why evictions will likely increase dramatically, what real affordable housing looks like, and affordable housing shortages in Dane County. The presentation will also address ways individuals can help.
Kids Club—Wednesday, Oct. 26, 3:30 p.m. Join us for a club just for kids! Each month will feature a different activity—it may be crafts, experiments, or a book discussion. For grades K-3. Registration required.
Doughnut Decorating—Thursday, Oct. 27, 11 p.m. Teens and Preteens (grades 5-12). Sleep in on your day off of school and then come decorate a doughnut for breakfast! We will have different toppings for your flavor experimentation and plenty of milk to wash it all down. Please register for this event so there are enough doughnuts!
The Founding Mothers of NPR—ZOOM- Author Talk with Lisa Napoli Wednesday, Nov. 2, 3 p.m.: Writer, journalist, broadcaster, and speaker Lisa Napoli will discuss her group biography of the four women whose voices defined NPR, Susan, Linda, Nina, and Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR.
Meditative Creativity —Thursday, Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m. Etegami is a Japanese artform. The main premise is that not only is it alright to be clumsy, it’s GOOD to be clumsy. That allows us to throw expectations out the window and play. We use a combination of ink and watercolor, and a highly unusual way of holding the brush, to create these “picture letters.”