Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Mon.—Thurs. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sun. noon-4 p.m.
Every month, the Waunakee Library showcases a different local artist featuring different styles and mediums. The art display is upstairs across from the Tech Hub.
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Every Friday 1-2:30 p.m. Stop in and check out the Waunastrummers, a fun ukulele group, as they practice and entertain.
Jammie Jams—Every Monday, 6:30 p.m. (No class Nov. 21): Wear your coziest pajamas and join us in the Library for an evening storytime! We’ll share favorite stories, rhymes, activities, and more. Registration not required.
All Storytimes: Registration not required, siblings welcome.
Preschool Storytime—Every Tuesday, 9:45 a.m.; Every Wednesday, 10:45 a.m.: Share more complex stories, songs, rhymes, and more. Recommended for developmental ages 3-5.
Tiny Tots—Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m.; Every Thursday, 9:45 a.m. Simple stories, rhymes, and songs. Recommended for developmental ages 0-3.
Baby Time—Every Wednesday, 9:45 a.m.Share some stories, rhymes, and lap songs, followed by play time for babies and chat time for caregivers! Recommended for developmental ages 0-1.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
Friends of the Library Annual Craft & Bake Fair—Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m.— 3 p.m. at the Waunakee Intermediate School. The Friends of the Library present the Annual Holiday Craft Fair, Bake Sale, and Container Raffle! Come shop the sale for crafts and baked goods! Handmade items including textiles, Christmas tree ornaments & wreaths, specialty foods, art, centerpieces, home decor, doll clothes, candles, soaps, cards, embroidered sweaters, quilted items, and much more! Free admission with concessions available for sale. All proceeds benefit Waunakee Public Library.
Story Crafters—Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m.: Meet at the library for a story, song, and a craft! Recommended for all ages and their caregiver. No registration required.
Chill Out with Kittens—Tuesday, Nov. 22, 4 p.m. Teens and Preteens (grades 5-12), feeling anxious or stressed out? Need a break? Come hang out with some sweet little kittens and take a break from the busyness of the new school year. There will be snacks for you. No need to register.
Closing early 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23
CLOSED Thursday and Friday Nov. 24-25. Happy Thanksgiving!
The Young and the Restless - Saturday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m. Get your wiggles out! The Young and the Restless open indoor play time is an opportunity for kids to be active, develop motor skills, and make new friends. Suggested ages 0-5. No registration required.
Maker Monday: Pipe Cleaner and Pool Noodle Sculptures Monday, Nov. 28, 3:30 p.m. Using pipe cleaners and pool noodles as our base, we will build one-of-a-kind sculptures. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Dinovember: Jurassic World VR—Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2-6 p.m. Experience Dinovember like never before with Virtual Reality! Drop in to the lobby and try our Oculus Rift VR. This VR Experience allows you to see what it feels like to be in the presence and close proximity of a living dinosaur and to experience a sense of connection with it—with the mixture of awe, striking beauty and danger that this implies. Limited to ages 11 and up. Minors under 18 must have a signed parental permission form. Permission forms can be found here or at the library.
The Wisdom of Trauma Film Screening—Wednesday, Nov. 30, 1 p.m. Join in on the conversation as we invite the community to support each other as we learn and understand more about trauma together. The film is about 90mins long with discussion afterwards.