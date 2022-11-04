Monday—Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.
Searching for activities?
The Fall edition of the Village Center Activity Guide that includes fun activities for kids, adults and families is available to be viewed online through the Village website at www.vil.waunakee.wi.us/393/Recreation-Programs. Check out the fun-filled publication for programs, activities, and special events for every member of your family. You also can click on the link “Register on-line & View Activities” for to see the most up-to-date listing of from our department!
Registration and payment are required for all events and programs unless otherwise noted.
Village Center Wellness Programs
Getting regular exercise is an important step to healthy living. Fitness fuels your health, gives you energy, improves confidence, and helps reduce stress.
Did you know the Village Center offers health and fitness for all ages? Work out in the fitness center, walk the indoor track, play in the full-size gymnasium, or take a group fitness class. The fitness center has cardio and strength training equipment, free weights, and variety of other equipment to help you meet your exercise needs. Choose from one of our memberships including walking and daily passes. We also offer a full schedule of group fitness classes such as Yoga, Barre, Group Cycling, Interval Training, Silver Sneakers and more!
Stop by the Welcome Desk for more information, to register for a class, or to purchase a membership.
FunZone—Fridays, 9-10:30 a.m.: Adult and little ones can escape to the gym to meet some new friends while the kids (under 5) burn off some energy. Kids will enjoy exploring our tumbling equipment, sports gear, and toys. Adult supervision is required.
Taekwondo Tigers—Mondays, Nov. 7—Dec. 19: Ages 6-9, 5:40-6:15 p.m.: Start your martial arts journey at the Village Center with certified instructors from Moh’s Martial Arts! In this course you will be introduced to the many benefits of martial arts like fitness, respect, and self-confidence. You will kick, chop, and punch as you learn basic self-defense and exciting taekwondo skills. All participants will receive their own uniform and white belt in the second week of the session. This class will conclude with an official belt test on the mats of Moh’s Martial Arts! Belt test and uniform are included in the price of this class.
YEL! Grandmasters of Chess—Mondays, Nov. 14-Dec. 19: Grades 2-6: 4-5 p.m.: Grades K-1: 5:15-6:15 p.m.: New and returning students invited. Our winter session focuses on advanced beginner and intermediate concepts. The {YEL!} Teach It! Practice It! Play It!® method keeps chess students progressing through 60+ chess lessons and thousands of puzzles as well as guided games and in-class tournaments. Class fee includes ChessKid.com membership for the session. Program held at Waunakee Intermediate School.
Pickleball Skills and Drills—Tuesday, Nov. 15, 1-2:30 p.m.: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 1-2:30 p.m.: Have experience playing pickleball but need a little more fine-tuning on specific skills? These small-group, one-time, sessions are intended to help pickleballers improve their individual skills such as consistent serves and returns, dinking, lobbing, positioning, and strategies.
Warrior Runners Project—Mondays and Wednesdays, Dec. 5-Feb. 24, Ages 13-17, 4-5:30 p.m.: The Warrior Runners Project is an opportunity for middle and high school athletes to develop, build and enhance their abilities in distance running, within a fun and encouraging environment. Athletes will benefit from training and learning opportunities including conditioning and strength building, running mechanics, injury prevention, nutrition, best practices/lifestyle habits, goal setting, race strategy, relaxation and mindfulness, recovery techniques and many other aspects that will contribute to their success as a developing endurance athlete.
Check out our website at www.waunakee.com/recreation for a complete list of programs, events and pricing. Like us on Facebook!