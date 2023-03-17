Monday—Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.
The Village Center Spring/Summer Activity Guide will be available mid-March on our website and mailed to Waunakee residents around March 25. Registration for Spring/Summer programs begins on Wednesday, April 5: 6 a.m. online or 8 a.m. by phone.
Registration and payment are required for all events and programs unless otherwise noted.
Village Center Fitness Memberships — Getting regular exercise is an important step to healthy living. Fitness fuels your health, gives you energy, improves confidence, and helps reduce stress. Get moving at the Village Center by walking the indoor track, working out in the fitness center, or playing in the full-sized gymnasium. Stop by the Welcome Desk to get started today!
Ice Skating Lessons — The Village Center offers ice skating lessons for ages 3 and up on Wednesday nights at The Ice Pond during the school year. The next session of lessons begins March 29. Whether you are a beginner, an adult looking to refresh skills from your childhood, or a highly skilled skater, we have something for everyone. Call the Village Center to find the class that is best for you!
YEL! Grandmasters of Chess 1.3 — March 27-May 1, 4–5 p.m.: Location: Waunakee Intermediate School: Returning or experienced students invited. This session focuses on intermediate and advanced concepts and features an end-of-year in-class tournament. The {YEL!} Teach It! Practice It! Play It!® method keeps students progressing through 60+ chess lessons and thousands of puzzles as well as guided games. Class fee includes ChessKid.com membership for the session.
YEL! Coding Kiddos 1.3 — Scratch Bonus Blast — Wednesdays, March 29 — May 3 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Create, code, and take home your very own video games and animated stories in this action-packed coding class. No previous experience is required! Students will master coding basics, game design theory, and storytelling, then use those skills to create their own projects like a journey through space, a bunny-packed garden, and more.
YEL! Coding 2.3 | Video Games — Wednesdays, March 29 — May 3 4:45-5:45 p.m.: Students learn advanced and review intermediate video game design techniques (animation, cumulative scoring, conditional statements, etc.) Then use Scratch® to code their own video games: i.e. maze runner, asteroid smash and more. Students can write their own video game code, experiment with it and test new options. Our collaborative learning environment encourages students to learn from each other.
Easter Bunny Event — Saturday, April 1 9-11 a.m.: Join us at Ripp Park for this drive-thru event. Kids can pick up your Easter treat bag and snap a picture with the Easter Bunny during this fun morning courtesy of Waunakee Rotary, Village of Waunakee and the Village Center.
Umpire Training Clinic — April 30 12:30-3:30 p.m.: Have you ever wanted to give baseball or softball umpiring a try? If so this is the clinic for you!! During this 3 hour clinic, WIAA umpires from the Wisconsin Umpire’s Association will cover rules, field positioning, mechanics, and appearance. This clinic is designed for adults and high school students that are interested in umpiring youth baseball and softball games. Participants that attend this clinic and are interested in umpiring Waunakee games this summer will have priority choice of games.
